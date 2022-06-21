Veteran Tech Industry CMO Christina Kozloff Joins Plenty of Fish

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenty of Fish today announced it has named technology industry veteran Christina Kozloff as its chief marketing officer (CMO). An exceptionally experienced consumer marketer and leader, Christina has led teams and programs at Expedia, Microsoft, and Zillow. Most recently, she has been credited with turning around the legacy language brand Rosetta Stone. In her new position at Plenty of Fish, Christina will oversee brand, performance marketing, and public relations for one of the largest global online dating companies.

With a strong background in performance and brand marketing, Christina brings a holistic approach that has driven measurable business results. At Rosetta Stone, she is credited with growing revenue by over 50% solely through marketing. Her 60-person global team included experts in performance marketing, brand strategy, creative services, research, marketing analytics, web development, and communications.

"As a career consumer marketer, what attracted me most to the role is the opportunity to evolve an established global brand," said Christina. "At its core, our product is facilitating human connections. With tens of millions of customers worldwide, Plenty of Fish impacts and transforms human relationships and lives globally - what could be more rewarding? Additionally, working alongside a female CEO in the tech industry is empowering and inspiring."

"Plenty of Fish is poised to enter a new era to further engage singles worldwide, and we're thrilled to bring such an experienced and accomplished senior leader as Christina on board as the company's first CMO," shared Malgosia Green, Plenty of Fish CEO. "Her deep expertise and knowledge across all marketing functions, and incredible track record of driving business results are a few of the many reasons we're so excited to welcome her to the Executive Leadership Team."

During her time at Microsoft, working with the Bing and MSN brands, Christina created a brand strategy that disrupted the category, developing and executing advertising and marketing programs to support the $200M+ media plan and fuel share growth. At Expedia Group, Christina led all aspects of Expedia.com's $100M+ advertising program.

Christina lives in Seattle and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Russian Studies from Barnard College, Columbia University, and an MBA with concentrations in Marketing and International Business from the University of Washington.

Plenty of Fish, a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company, is one of the largest global online dating companies and is available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for.

