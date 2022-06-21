Michael Lyons, Chris Simmons Honored Among Top Plaintiff Lawyers in US

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP co-founders earn recognition on Lawdragon 500 list

DALLAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Lyons & Simmons, LLP co-founders Michael Lyons and Chris Simmons have earned recognition on the Lawdragon 500 list of Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2022. The Lawdragon legal guide makes its selections based on peer review and careful research.

Trial lawyers Lyons and Simmons are respected for achieving victories for their clients in cases involving catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases nationwide.

Their work has propelled them to top rankings and awards, individually and as a firm, from numerous legal and business organizations. In 2021, the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association honored Lyons & Simmons with the John Howie Award, presented annually to firms that exemplify the "courageous pursuit of justice in the face of adversity."

In addition to being named to the Lawdragon 500 list, Lyons has earned individual honors from The Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers list of Texas' Top 100 and Dallas-Fort Worth Top 100, the National Law Journal, D Magazine's Best Lawyers, and the National Trial Lawyers Top 100. He is a member of the plaintiff lawyers' Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums.

Likewise, Simmons' individual honors include The Best Lawyers in America, the National Law Journal, Texas Super Lawyers list, D Magazine's Best Lawyers, and the National Trial Lawyers Top 100, in addition to his inclusion on the Lawdragon 500 list. He is also a member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums.

Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers recognizes the lawyers who stand on the front line in the pursuit of justice by taking on the toughest cases. Selection is based on peer assessment and independent research of an attorney's record of securing positive verdicts and settlements. Lawdragon received thousands of nominations before identifying the top 500 attorneys for 2022. The complete list can be found at https://www.lawdragon.com/guides/2022-04-19-the-2022-lawdragon-500-leading-plaintiff-consumer-lawyers.

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

