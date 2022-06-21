Linden Announces Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in Aspirion from Aquiline Capital Partners

CHICAGO and COLUMBUS, Ga., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Capital Partners ("Linden"), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to make a majority investment in Aspirion (the "Company"), a leader in technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM"). Following the transaction, the Company's management team and Aquiline Capital Partners ("Aquiline"), a private investment firm based in New York and London, will remain investors in the Company.

Aspirion is a leading healthcare RCM provider across complex claims and revenue integrity, offering a broad array of technology-driven solutions for the most specialized revenue cycle challenges faced by hospital systems and healthcare providers. The Company's team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals, in conjunction with its proprietary AI-enabled software, help hospitals and physicians improve claims processing time and increase overall collections. Aspirion's product suite is centered on complex claims, an umbrella category for third party liability claims related to non-traditional payors, and revenue integrity, which addresses clinically complex claims with traditional medical payors.

"We are very excited to enter into this partnership with Linden and leverage Linden's deep healthcare experience, relationships, and strategic support to execute against our shared value creation plan and better serve our clients," said Jason Erdell, CEO of Aspirion.

Kam Shah, Partner at Linden, said "We congratulate Jason and the entire Aspirion management team on their collective roles in building a highly regarded provider of specialized RCM solutions whose differentiated capabilities help hospital systems and providers navigate a difficult operating environment characterized by increasing denial rates and growing complexity in patient clinical records. We look forward to supporting Aspirion and positioning the Company for continued growth, particularly through strategic investments in technology, product, and M&A."

"We are proud to have helped Aspirion create its industry-leading complex claims RCM platform through investing in people, technology and strategic acquisitions," said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Aquiline Capital Partners. "We look forward to continuing as investors and, alongside Linden, supporting Aspirion through its planned next phase of growth."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Baird is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal counsel to Aquiline and Aspirion. Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., are serving as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Linden. Twin Brook Capital Partners is providing debt financing for the transaction.

About Aspirion

Aspirion, headquartered in Columbus, Ga., helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue from Motor Vehicle Accidents, Workers' Compensation, Veterans Affairs, and TRICARE as well as out-of-state Medicaid, Medicaid eligibility, underpayments, and denials. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure that providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that providers, hospitals, and their staff can focus on patient care. The Company serves over 140 clients across 45 states, including 40% of the largest health systems in the U.S.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 40 healthcare companies encompassing over 200 total transactions. The firm has raised over $6 billion in limited partner commitments since inception. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

About Aquiline Capital Partners

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, healthcare, and business services. The firm had $8.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

Media Contacts

Katie Kornel for Linden Capital Partners

info@lindenllc.com

312-506-5600

Prosek Partners for Aquiline Capital Partners

Josh Clarkson / Maria Jose Gonzalez

jclarkson@prosek.com / mjgonzalez@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Linden Capital Partners