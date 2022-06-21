DERMALA, A Consumer Dermatology Company, Announces Issuance of the 4th U.S. Patent Covering Human Microbiome to Treat and Prevent Eczema

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALA Inc., a science-based consumer dermatology company developing novel, microbiome-based solutions for chronic skin conditions, announced today the issuance of the U.S. Patent No. 11,364,214 - COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING ECZEMA. This patent is the 4th patent in the expanding DERMALA intellectual property portfolio. It covers using the human microbiome to treat and prevent atopic dermatitis (eczema) without using steroids or immunomodulators associated with side effects.

Eczema is the second most prevalent chronic skin condition worldwide. There is no cure for eczema available, only disease management. More recently, eczema flare-ups have been linked to skin microbiome dysbiosis, specifically the overgrowth of S. aureus bacteria. DERMALA's patented technology uses novel derivatives of postbiotic metabolites derived from C. acnes in the human skin microbiome to inhibit S. aureus including the overgrowth of methicillin-resistant S. aureus, MRSA. These postbiotic derivatives activate on the skin in the presence of S. aureus and then act by directly killing S. aureus to prevent S. aureus overgrowth. In addition, they help correct the imbalance in the microbiome and strengthen the beneficial bacteria present in the skin microbiome thus inhibiting S. aureus naturally. These microbiome-derived postbiotic derivatives can be combined with other ingredients to significantly increase the efficacy of the treatment without using steroids and causing side effects.

"There are very few effective treatment options available for individuals with eczema," said Lada Rasochova, Ph.D., MBA, Founder/CEO of DERMALA and the patent co-inventor. "Using the human microbiome to treat skin conditions associated with microbiome imbalances makes great scientific sense. We've demonstrated that we can provide a more natural solution to minimizing eczema flare-ups and manage their condition."

This patent is part of DERMALA intellectual property portfolio that covers using the human microbiome for conditions including acne, eczema, and skin aging, as well as data analytics-driven treatment personalization and optimization.

DERMALA, Inc. is a consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop novel, personalized, microbiome-powered solutions for acne, eczema, and other skin conditions. For more information, visit www.dermala.com.

