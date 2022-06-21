Blackbaud Names Chris Singh Chief Customer Officer

Singh Will Drive Value and Experience for Social Good Organizations as First Chief Customer Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today appointed Chris Singh as Chief Customer Officer. Singh is the first leader to hold the newly created position at Blackbaud, representing a significant next step in the company's commitment to customers and their end-to-end experience.

"I'm thrilled to announce Chris's promotion to Chief Customer Officer," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "We're dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience for our customers, and this central position focused on their success will help us provide better support as a trusted partner and enable our customers to drive even more impact for social good."

Singh first joined Blackbaud in May 2021 as senior vice president of Customer Success and has already demonstrated impact in his first year with the company by:

Conducting more than 300 customer enablement sessions with over 53,000 attendees to help customers get the most out of their Blackbaud solutions through strategic insight

Creating a critical response center to identify and manage high priority customer issues with diligence and speed

Working cross-functionally to programmatically mature customer product usage and utilize data strategy to deliver value to customers

Increasing proactive customer engagements with a focus on outcome and strategy

In his new role, Singh will oversee strategy and execution of the customer experience across Blackbaud under a shared vision to deliver at every stage of the customer life cycle.

"The addition of the Chief Customer Officer role solidifies Blackbaud's stake in putting customers first," said Singh. "This role will ensure that throughout the customer life cycle, we are delivering on outcomes and great experiences in a seamless and consistent way. It will ensure that investments are made to scale and continuously transform our end-to-end customer experience as technology and businesses evolve. It means Customer Success will have board visibility and be fully accountable to deliver on the promise of great customer experience and value realization."

Prior to joining Blackbaud, Singh served as senior vice president of Customer Engagement and Experience at SAP, where he created the SAP brand of SAP Preferred Success—a best-in-class Customer Success Management program that helped thousands of customers in 53 countries meet their business and strategic goals in the cloud. He has held key senior leadership roles in product and software development, innovation, engineering and customer success. He has demonstrated success in achieving significant gains in customer satisfaction, references, renewals and incremental cloud subscription revenues.

In addition, Singh serves on several boards as an advisor and is a social media influencer and thought leader on customer success, innovation and value-based technology trends. He is deeply passionate about people and making communities stronger, and he supports many social good causes.

