DARA LESLIE APPOINTED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES AND MARKETING FOR SHENTEL

Cable industry veteran will guide revenue strategy for the company

EDINBURG, Va., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN) today welcomed Dara Leslie as the company's Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. In this role, Dara is responsible for driving revenue growth for Shentel's commercial and residential lines of business, reporting to Ed McKay, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Dara joins Shentel with more than 20 years of experience in the broadband industry, including 10 years with Comcast as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Big South Region and Vice President of Marketing for the Central Division. While at Comcast, Dara led residential internet, mobile, voice, video, and home security growth across 14 markets, impacting more than six million passings. Prior to Comcast, Dara held various leadership roles at Atlantic Broadband, including Vice President & General Manager for the Maryland and Delaware region.

"Dara's extensive marketing, sales, and operational experience will be a force multiplier for Shentel as we continue to expand our footprint," said Ed McKay, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Shentel. "Her proven track record of execution with companies large and small make her uniquely suited to help us execute on our fiber-first growth strategy."

Dara assumed her new role today, June 20, 2022.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,600 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

