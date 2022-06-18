OKTA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Okta, Inc. - OKTA

NEW ORLEANS, La., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 19, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Okta, Inc. ("Okta" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: OKTA), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 5, 2021 and March 22, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Okta investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-okta/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Okta and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 22, 2022, the Company disclosed that it had detected an attempted hacking attack in late January 2022, and that, "[b]ased on our investigation to date, there is no evidence of ongoing malicious activity beyond the activity detected in January." Later that same day, the Company disclosed that "[a]fter a thorough analysis of [the hackers'] claims, we have concluded that a small percentage of customers – approximately 2.5% – have potentially been impacted and whose data may have been viewed or acted upon."

On this news, shares of Okta fell $17.88 per share, or 10.74%, to close at $148.55 per share on March 23, 2022.

The case is City of Miami Fire Fighters' and Police Officers' Retirement Trust v. Okta, Inc., No. 22-cv-02990.

