Magnachip Unveils a New 650V IGBT for Solar Inverters

Company intends to grow its market share in the global solar energy market with the release of this new IGBT

SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the company has unveiled a new 650V insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) for solar inverters.

Magnachip has unveiled a new 650V insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) for solar inverters.. (PRNewswire)

As environmental impacts from climate change are becoming more severe, the use of renewable energy like solar power continues to expand globally to reduce carbon emissions. Omdia, a global market research firm, estimates that the global market for IGBTs in the renewable energy sector will grow 15% annually from 2022 to 2025. In March 2022, Magnachip developed a new 650V IGBT built with advanced "field stop trench technology" for fast switching speed and high breakdown voltages and the company will begin mass production of it this month.

The current density of this new 650V IGBT was improved by 30% compared to the prior generation by adopting the latest technology. This IGBT is also designed to provide a minimum short-circuit withstand time of 5µs and it is optimized for parallel switching because of its positive temperature coefficient. The parallel switching of this IGBT will increase the load current and thus the maximum output power.

In addition, the 650V IGBT features anti-parallel diodes for fast switching and low switching loss, while guaranteeing a maximum operating junction temperature of 175°C. Based on standards issued by the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC), this new IGBT can be widely used for applications requiring strict power level and high efficiency, such as solar boost inverters and converters, uninterruptible power supplies and universal power inverters.

"Magnachip's first IGBT was introduced in 2013, and since then, we have been committed to developing high-efficiency products for a variety of markets, while strengthening our presence around the world," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "With this new product, we are expanding our efforts to deliver high-performance products for the eco-friendly renewable energy market."

Magnachip's IGBT products for the solar energy market

Model V CES [V] I C [A] T C =100℃ Package MBQ75T65P 650V 75A TO-247 MBQ40T120Q 1200V 40A TO-247

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,150 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:







United States (Investor Relations): Yujia Zhai The Blueshirt Group Tel. +1-860-214-0809 Investor.relations@magnachip.com USA media / industry analysts: Mike Newsom LouVan Communications, Inc. Tel. +1-617-803-5385 mike@louvanpr.com Korea / Asia media: Min A KIM Senior manager of Public Relations Tel. +82-2-6903-5223 mina3.kim@magnachip.com

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation