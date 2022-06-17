Corey O'Brien, TikTok Star, and Comedic Entertainer Partners with Medicube for Pride Month

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corey O'Brien has proven time and time again that he is all about laughter, self-love, and self-expression, so his new partnership with skincare brand Medicube comes as no surprise. In true Corey fashion, the creator found a way to make skincare not just a part of his daily routine but a part of his viral videos as well.

Corey O'Brien x Medicube - Photo Credit: Vince Trupsin (PRNewswire)

O'Brien kicked off the Pride partnership with captivating photos, using his gorgeous smile and luminous skin as the main selling point for Medicube. On top of that, he uses Medicube's Ussera Deep Shot as the microphone in a recreation of Demi Lovato's hilarious 2015 NRJ interview about her favorite dish. Medicube describes the Ussera Deep Shot as a device that uses pulses of ultrasound energy to stimulate collagen production for plumper and younger-looking skin.

With this Pride campaign, Corey proves that skincare can be helpful both off and on camera, giving the dynamic between influencers and brands some much-needed humor and personality. Corey O'Brien, described as a "genius" by pop superstar Anitta, has proven he's a force to be reckoned with as one of the most hilarious and innovative creators on TikTok. The social media phenom has garnered over 1.1 million loyal followers. His viral videos show his wild and amusing remakes of nostalgic performances we all know and love.

His remakes have gained attention from stars such as Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Vera Wang, Mandy Moore, Kim Petras, Meghan Trainor, and brands/conglomerates such as Adidas, Alo Yoga, The Disney Channel, The Empire State building, and many others.

Medicube, the Korean skincare brand, is also on a path of catastrophic growth. As K-pop, K-beauty, K-food, and K-culture take the world by storm, Medicube strives to create more effective and innovative products for their growing international customer base. Their goal is to bring Korean technology to the world stage. After seeing great success in the Korean cosmetic industry, Medicube broke into the beauty device sphere last year, bringing Korea's world-famous aesthetician clinic treatments into the comfort of your home.

Together, Corey O'Brien and Medicube prove that skincare is not only for everyone but for any use.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medicube