Phoenix Children's Named a "Best Children's Hospital" by U.S. News & World Report

PHOENIX, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the twelfth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Phoenix Children's among the nation's "Best Children's Hospitals." The health system also earned recognition as the top children's hospital in Arizona for the second consecutive year. Only 35 states and Washington, D.C. were home to hospitals with a top state distinction, per U.S. News.

"As the number one children's hospital and Arizona's only pediatric health system, Phoenix Children's delivers world-class care from primary and preventive care for all kids to the specialty services we provide for children with chronic or complex conditions," said Robert L. Meyer, president and CEO of Phoenix Children's. "This recognition bolsters our ongoing efforts to meet the considerable needs in our community and supports our commitment to bringing remarkable care closer to home for families throughout the state and across the Southwest."

U.S. News & World Report ranks children's hospitals annually using a variety of measures including clinical expertise, patient outcomes and national reputation. Rankings also reflect survey results from thousands of pediatric specialists who rate children's health systems based on where they would send their sickest patients, without respect to proximity or cost.

Phoenix Children's 2022-23 rankings include a number of specialties among the top 50 programs in the nation. Most notably, Phoenix Children's earned a coveted Top 20 position in the Neurology and Neurosurgery category, advancing 11 places to the 19th highest-ranking program in the nation. Gastroenterology & GI Surgery moved up eight places to place 28th and Nephrology and Urology both jumped six places over last year's ratings.

Phoenix Children's 2022-23 rankings include:

"U.S. News & World Report rankings serve as a guide for families searching for high-quality health care for their children," said Michael Ritchey, MD, chief medical officer at Phoenix Children's. "We're incredibly proud of our clinicians, administrators and staff who live out our mission every day and we will never stop pushing for the best outcomes for the children and families we serve."

Phoenix Children's "Best Children's Hospital" recognition is one of many clinical distinctions the health system has achieved in recent years. Among them, Phoenix Children's earned verification as a Level 1 Children's Surgery Center from the American College of Surgeons, was accredited as an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Comprehensive Care Center from the Adult Congenital Heart Association and earned a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital–Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital–East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families for nearly 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

