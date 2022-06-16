Arizona Business Owners can Redirect State Tax Liability and Make a Difference in Children's Lives

Arizona Low-Income and Disabled/Displaced Corporate Tax Credits provide tuition scholarships to build the workforce for the future

PHOENIX, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Education Arizona, a school tuition organization (STO) that raises scholarship funds for students through the Arizona Individual and Corporate tax credits, is reminding business owners about the upcoming deadline to redirect their corporate tax liability.

"Each year hundreds of Arizona companies redirect their state tax liabilities to help change lives," said Nancy Padberg, CEO of Catholic Education Arizona. "When we let business owners know they can redirect their Arizona Corporate Tax dollars to underserved children, for education, they want to participate. The first deadline is June 30, 2022 to have commitment forms in our office."

The organization is currently working on securing Arizona Low Income and Disabled/Displaced Corporate Tax Credit Commitments from business leaders who want to make a difference in children's lives, serve society, and transform culture.

More than 130 corporate partners including Grand Canyon University, APS, Shea Homes, Lumen Technologies, Earnhardt Automotive Centers, Cigna, Geddes and Company, Arizona Bank & Trust and many other small and medium businesses are participating and making a difference in the lives of Arizona's children.

Eric Olsen, CEO of FASTURTLE, a local digital marketing agency is among the many midsized businesses who has redirected their corporate tax dollars each year to Catholic Education Arizona. "We've been proudly supporting this program for years," said Olsen. "We believe in the difference that we are making through this contribution. The team at Catholic Education Arizona makes it so easy for business owners to redirect their state tax liability. They're great advocates for the business community and so easy to work with."

Catholic Schools in Arizona have:

99.4% Graduation Rate

97% Matriculate to higher education, trade school or military service

1000's of hours of community service conducted annually

The deadline for returning the commitment form is June 30, 2022. There is no maximum contribution amount, and in FY23 there is $142.1 million available to claim for the Arizona Low Income Corporate Tax Credit, and $6 Million for the Arizona Disabled/Displaced Corporate Tax Credit (exceptional learners and foster children). For more information about corporate tax credits, please visit online at: https://catholiceducationarizona.org/corporate/

About Catholic Education Arizona

Catholic Education Arizona is a leading School Tuition Organization (STO) in Arizona. Arizona is one of 27 states that offer taxpayers the opportunity to help change lives through Arizona Tax Credits. Arizona legislation allows individuals and corporations to direct their tax dollars as tuition scholarships to schools and families with demonstrated need. Catholic Education Arizona is one of the largest providers of scholarships to underserved families attending private schools. Since 1998, more than $288 million has been raised and 143,000 scholarships have been awarded. www.ceaz.org

