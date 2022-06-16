AgentSync Launches the Compliance Library, a Free Resource for Insurance Producer Compliance Information and Updates

One of the insurance industry's most comprehensive resources, the AgentSync Compliance Library is an open-source destination for news, information, and real-time updates.

DENVER, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentSync, the technology company powering growth and innovation across the insurance industry, today unveiled the Compliance Library, a free resource of over 8,000 compliance data points across all 53 U.S. insurance jurisdictions, available for the first time in one place. From regulatory and compliance basics to state-by-state FAQs and news, the Compliance Library was built by and for insurance industry experts to help in their efforts to stay current and continue to learn.

Laws vary across the United States and across lines of authority, and regulations change or update every day. Keeping up with tedious manual processes and incomplete and disconnected information sources is overwhelming and creates significant risk for producers and the businesses they represent. Because of this, AgentSync has built a first-of-its-kind, open-source library to enable producer compliance. This resource is intended to provide insurance and compliance professionals easy access to a database of jurisdiction-level information and regulatory updates from across the U.S. insurance industry.

The AgentSync Compliance Library is intended to be a resource to help in verifying:

State insurance department contact information: address, phone, email, website, commissioner name

Appointments and terminations information: deadlines, fees, renewals, and more.

Agency information: licensing requirements by jurisdiction, affiliations, and more.

Producer information: licensing requirements by jurisdiction, renewal deadlines, fees, address requirements, and more.

Adjuster information: deadlines, fees, renewals, and more.

Continuing education: renewal dates, requirements, rollover credits, and more.

AgentSync was built by industry experts who understand regulatory nuances and have an unmatched passion for helping our customers' efforts to reach and maintain compliance. With AgentSync's expertise, products, and the new Compliance Library, everyone in the industry can continue to learn and grow with confidence.

