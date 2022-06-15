University of San Diego to Host Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of San Diego's Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies is hosting the Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge Finals on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Fowler GSIC is an opportunity for student social entrepreneurs to build an international network while competing for seed funding. The top 8 out of more than 40 teams from universities around the world will deliver a 90-second pitch of their innovative sustainable business solutions to global issues for a chance to earn a portion of more than $75,000 in seed funding. All student ventures will address at least one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals .

Two teams from USD are competing in the event:

Tabitha Nakholi founded the Wezesha Binti Foundation, which aims to address period poverty for girls and women in Kenya . Nakholi's solution is to create a menstrual care kit containing feminine products made by Kenyan women for Kenyan women.

Steffek Rainey created Envi Bottle , which aims to tackle plastic pollution in our oceans. Rainey designed an insulated water bottle with a compartment to store foldable stainless-steel utensils, a reusable straw and nylon bag.

"The mission of the Kroc School is to equip and empower students to go on to solve the world's most pressing challenges," said Patricia Márquez, PhD, Dean of the Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies. "The Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge plays a key role in accomplishing our mission because students can combine their passion and knowledge to propose concrete and innovative projects. In the process they gain mentorship, seed funds, and friends from all over the world. We are proud to have supported more than 2,500 student innovators with this initiative. We invite everyone to join us in this year's global finals. It will be very impactful to have so many innovators back on campus; several of them coming from places that have experienced conflict and great hardship."

The Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge is organized in partnership between the University of San Diego and The University of St. Thomas. The Fowler GSIC started in 2011 with only USD students and expanded into a global pitch contest in 2018. Since 2011, the challenge has connected more than 2,500 students from more than 25 countries. To date, more than $500,000 has been distributed to seed the most innovative global ventures.

