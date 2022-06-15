EY Announces Trevor Farnes of MTN OPS as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mountain West Award Finalist

Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that MTN OPS co-founder and CEO Trevor Farnes was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mountain West Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Farnes was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

"Being recognized for such a prestigious award is exciting, humbling and a perfect opportunity to spotlight the hard work of our team and leaders," said Farnes. "We are excited to continue in our journey to lift others up by sharing health and nutrition with the world, and I am incredibly grateful for this recognition."

MTN OPS' mission is to improve the lives of individuals and families by inspiring them to achieve their ultimate level of performance through high quality energy and performance products, backed by science. Through its Operation Conquer Hunger initiative, the company has donated more than three million meals to children in need through charity partners.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 17. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About MTN OPS

MTN OPS™ is an American owned and made performance-lifestyle company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes outdoor energy and nutritional products. MTN OPS improves the lives of individuals and families by inspiring them to achieve their ultimate level of performance through the highest quality energy and performance products, backed by science and a community created to unify us in our journey to CONQUER MORE. For more information, visit www.mtnops.com .

