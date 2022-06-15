Bluescape changes the remote work game with new Webex partnership

Integration provides remote and hybrid teams with a powerful alternative to screen sharing

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape, a visual collaboration and online whiteboard platform, is teaming up with Webex to introduce Bluescape for Webex. This integration, announced at the Cisco Live event, enables users to communicate and collaborate seamlessly, providing a superior meeting experience.

The Bluescape for Webex app provides hybrid and remote teams with a powerful alternative to screen sharing by allowing them to add a Bluescape workspace to their existing Webex meeting application. From there, users can share images, videos, files, and other content in high fidelity on a secure workspace that can be attached to their meetings.

"The workplace is at a critical moment in time," says Bluescape CEO Peter Jackson. "The way we work isn't going to look like it did before 2020, so remote and hybrid teams need tools that meet their needs. That means tools that alleviate stress without compromising quality of work."

Teams can meet and collaborate on projects side-by-side to have better and more efficient meetings by bringing together the power of real-time communication with the flexibility of asynchronous collaboration. The Bluescape for Webex app will allow users to get more work done quickly through increased productivity and asynchronous work. Advantages of Bluescape's integration for Webex include:

Enable better meetings through collaboration and whiteboarding tools

Quickly attach a whiteboard to your Webex Meeting app

Collaborate asynchronously with remote teams

Capture content, discussion, and feedback in a persistent workspace that can be accessed anytime, anywhere

A Webex and a Bluescape account are required to use this integration. Teams can revolutionize their operations by clicking on "Apps" and selecting Bluescape to get started. You can sign up for Bluescape for free at www.bluescape.com/partners/webex. Once you sign in, you can select a workspace to add to Webex Meetings.

About Bluescape

Bluescape is the visual platform for high-value collaboration. We bring teams and their work together in one place to overcome information silos and communication barriers, propelling productivity and breakthrough innovation. Customers include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, higher education, and media and entertainment. A Silicon Valley-based company, Bluescape was named one of the most innovative companies of 2021 by Fast Company. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunities today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

