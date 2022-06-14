KEEPER'S HEART LAUNCHES IRISH + BOURBON, BLENDING BEST OF AMERICAN AND IRISH TRADITIONS FOR A NEW WHISKEY EXPERIENCE

Groundbreaking Minneapolis-Based Irish + American Whiskey Brand Creates New Whiskey Style

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of Keeper's Heart Irish + American, the award-winning whiskey, Keeper's Heart, is thrilled to announce the release of Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon. The new whiskey from The O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co. is the product of innovation and collaboration among two industry heavyweights, World-renowned Master Distiller Brian Nation and Keeper's Heart Liquid Collaborator and Adviser David Perkins. The liquid is a blend of the finest Irish and Bourbon whiskeys sourced and brought together to create something entirely new, accentuating the bold and flavorful notes of American whiskey with the smooth and rich character of Irish whiskey. Initially debuting in Minneapolis in April, Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon is now available on ReserveBar.com (SRP $54.99) and at select retailers (SRP $44.99). For more information, please visit KeepersHeartWhiskey.com.

Keeper's Heart is the first whiskey to blend the best of Irish and American whiskey traditions. The flagship offering, which debuted in 2021, is a blend of Irish Triple Pot distilled whiskey, Irish Grain Whiskey and American Rye. This new release, a permanent addition to the line, is a blend of Triple Pot distilled whiskey, Irish Grain Whiskey and Bourbon, providing a unique new spin on the American whiskey classic and innovative flavor profile.

"My favorite part about my job is the opportunity to collaborate and create something new, something rooted in wonderful traditions but with a unique new take," shared Brian Nation, Master Distiller, Keeper's Heart. "That's exactly what we did with Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon. This whiskey is a great addition to our range, and one whiskey novices and aficionados alike will enjoy. The quality and versatility of the whiskey ensures that it is great tried neat or in a cocktail, such as the Manhattan, where the unique flavor creates something familiar yet altogether new."

Nation joined the O'Shaughnessy Distilling Company to create Keeper's Heart in 2020. Previously, he had been Master Distiller for Irish whiskeys including Jameson, Redbreast and Midleton. After meeting with the O'Shaughnessy family, he moved to America to be a part of this new whiskey journey, a whiskey that celebrates American and Irish traditions, and moments worth keeping.

Nation is joined by another industry legend, David Perkins, who founded High West distillery and created several innovative award-winning American whiskeys. As Liquid Collaborator and Adviser, Perkins brings expertise in American whiskey. Together the pair flex their creative and technical muscles to create new offerings such Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon, rooted in experience, innovation, and consumer trends.

"Bourbon's flavor profile is incredibly versatile, and the intense caramel and vanilla can really complement and enhance other flavors, especially the maltiness in Irish pot whiskey" added Perkins. "One of the great things about the whiskey category is that whiskey fans love exploring and finding new notes and expressions, and uncovering moments for different profiles. We are very proud to create Irish + Bourbon as a new expression for that whiskey journey."

Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon is characterized by aromas of rich caramel and baked pecan pie with peppery herbal notes, sweet with vanilla malt and cocoa that delivers a lingering and pleasant, sweet rich wood character.

Both Keeper's Heart Irish + Bourbon and Keeper's Heart Irish + American are currently available at fine retailers and bars and restaurants, as well as online via ReserveBar.com in 25 states. For additional information, please visit www.osdistilling.com and www.keepersheartwhiskey.com, and follow along @KeepersHeartWhiskey.

The O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

The 30,000 square foot distillery houses more than 15,000 square feet dedicated entirely to the whiskey making process, including the signature component: three wondrous copper pot stills. The remainder of the distillery is comprised of unique shared spaces for people to come together and enjoy: From our Main Bar centered around our three copper pot stills, our Potato Bar, paying homage to our building's history and our Irish American heritage as well as our outdoor Spirits Garden and Rooftop Terrace.

The drinks menu is carefully curated by Beverage Director Pip Hanson and welcomes a line-up of classic whiskey drinks as well as signature cocktails created to highlight the unique versatility of the brand. The complex and layered taste profile is a result of the perfect balance of smooth, rich Irish Whiskey and flavorful American Rye. This combination makes it the perfect whiskey to enjoy neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails.

The distillery also offers daily tours and tastings while also providing the opportunity for customers to host private events throughout the space.

About Keeper's Heart Whiskey

Keeper's Heart, from the O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co, is the first whiskey to bring together the very best of Irish and American distilling traditions to deliver a truly unique style of whiskey.

The distillery is founded by cousins and lifelong friends, Patrick and Michael O'Shaughnessy and helmed by world-renowned Master Distiller Brian Nation formerly of Jameson, Redbreast and Midleton whiskeys. Their state-of-the-art distillery in Minneapolis is designed to produce world-class whiskeys and serve as a source of pride for the community. The magic of whiskey-making begins with their three giant copper pot stills, where they make American Whiskey, in the traditional Irish triple distillation style.

Keeper's Heart offers a unique membership program, Cask Society, which provides whiskey fans with the opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind barrel. Follow along on our journey @KeepersHeartWhiskey

