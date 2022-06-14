Industry-Leading Gummy Manufacturer Global Widget Achieves Coveted NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplement GMP Certification

Independent certification from global public health organization NSF demonstrates a commitment to personal care product quality and compliance with U.S. GMP requirements

TAMPA, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer packaged goods manufacturer, Global Widget, announces its manufacturing and distribution facilities in Tampa, Florida, recently added NSF's NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplements Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification. Earning GMP certification from NSF verifies that a manufacturing facility has the proper methods, equipment, facilities and controls in place to produce dietary supplement products.

Global Widget, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Global Widget) (PRNewswire)

"As the leader in manufacturing vitamin gummies for private label and big box store brands across the country, our NSF certification gives our customers further confidence in our products and services," said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget. "We are proud of the work our in-house team does every day to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to safety, best practices and the highest standards in the industry."

With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space, Global Widget has the capacity to manufacture more than 5 million gummies a week. The NSF certification builds on accreditations Global Widget has recently received, including USDA Organic Certification and Kosher Certification.

The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP standards are designed to strengthen safety, quality and trust throughout the supply chain, combine regulatory requirements with retailer quality requirements and reduce the number of audits and financial costs associated with audits. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing processes so that products are processed, manufactured and labeled in a consistent manner and meet quality standards.

"The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP mark indicates that an NSF auditor has audited a facility, checked documents and deemed the facility compliant with GMP regulations for production," said David Trosin, Managing Director, Global Health Sciences Certification at NSF. "We're very pleased to grant NSF/ANSI 455 GMP certification to this Global Widget manufacturing facility."

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium Hemp-derived cannabinoid and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging.

