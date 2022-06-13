Viracta Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ivor Royston Receives the Science History Institute's Biotechnology Heritage Award

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Ivor Royston, M.D., is being presented with the Science History Institute's Biotechnology Heritage Award.

First bestowed in 1999, the Biotechnology Heritage Award honors extraordinary individuals whose work in biotechnology is helping to heal, fuel, and feed the world through discovery, innovation, commercialization, or public understanding. It is presented by the Science History Institute alongside the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), which represents more than 1,200 biotech companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. The award is being presented to Dr. Royston during the BIO International Convention, which is taking place from June 13 - 16, 2022, in San Diego.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by such prestigious organizations, and I sincerely thank both BIO and the Scientific History Institute for presenting me with this award," said Dr. Royston. "The translation of scientific discoveries into novel technologies that have important clinical and societal impacts has been a core focus of my entire career. The successes I have had in pursuit of this mission is a testament to the extraordinary talent of all those I have been fortunate enough to work with over the years. Because of my long-standing interest in virus-associated cancers, I am proud to be continuing this important work as the founding President and CEO of Viracta. Our promising all-oral combination product candidate, Nana-val, specifically targets cancers containing the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) genome. This novel mechanism-of-action confers broad therapeutic potential, as EBV-positive malignancies account for nearly 2% of world-wide cancers."

About the Award

The Biotechnology Heritage Award honors extraordinary individuals whose work in biotechnology, whether it be through discovery, innovation, commercialization, or public understanding, is helping to heal, fuel, and feed the world. Learn more about the award, jointly sponsored by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and the Science History Institute, at https://sciencehistory.org/biohalloffame

About the Science History Institute

The Science History Institute collects and shares the stories of innovators and of discoveries that shape our lives, with a special focus on the history of chemistry, chemical engineering, and the life sciences. The Institute houses an archive and a library for historians and researchers; a fellowship program for visiting scholars from around the globe; a community of researchers who examine historical and contemporary issues; an award-winning digital content platform that includes articles, podcasts, and videos; an acclaimed museum that is free and open to the public; and a state-of-the-art conference center. For more information, visit sciencehistory.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Nana-val (Nanatinostat and Valganciclovir)

Nanatinostat is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed by Viracta. Nanatinostat is selective for specific isoforms of Class I HDACs, which is key to inducing viral genes that are epigenetically silenced in Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated malignancies. Nanatinostat is currently being investigated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an all-oral combination therapy, Nana-val, in various subtypes of EBV-associated malignancies. Ongoing trials include a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial in multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory EBV+ lymphoma (NAVAL-1) as well as a multinational Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashleigh Barreto

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

abarreto@viracta.com

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.