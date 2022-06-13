Combined Insurance Names Joel Schwartz President of Combined Canada

CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance sold both directly to individuals and at the worksite, announced today that Joel Schwartz has been named President of Combined Canada, effective immediately. Mr. Schwartz will oversee the organization's business operations, management, and growth strategies, and report to Combined Insurance President Richard L. Williams, Jr.

"Joel is the right person to be at the helm of Combined Canada during a time of tremendous market opportunity."

Mr. Schwartz joins the company after serving as President of CNO company Colonial Penn Life Insurance, a Top Five direct-to-consumer life insurer. As a member of CNO's Executive Leadership Group, he increased sales, revenue, and earnings, and fostered innovative digital strategies and investments. Prior to his appointment as President, Mr. Schwartz served as Colonial Penn's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.

"Joel is the right person to be at the helm of Combined Canada during a time of tremendous market opportunity," said Williams. "His deep experience in supplemental health and life insurance and proven ability to deliver results will be a considerable asset to our business. I'm excited for Joel to bring his leadership, drive and innovative thinking to Combined Canada and to lead the organization into a new stage of accelerated growth."

Prior to joining Colonial Penn, Mr. Schwartz held a series of leadership positions, including as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at Lincoln Financial Distributors. He is a graduate of Villanova University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to join an organization with a rich and enduring legacy, an exceptional executive team, and a strong outlook for growth," said Mr. Schwartz. "It is a privilege to join this talented team, and I look forward to helping the Combined Canada team grow our business across all ten Canadian provinces while continuing to serve individuals and families who look to Combined during times of need today."

Combined Insurance currently is celebrating its 100th anniversary, having been founded in 1922. The company began doing business in Canada nearly seven decades ago, in 1956. For more on Combined Canada, click here. For more on Combined Insurance's centennial, including its history, values, and future plans, please visit a special 100th anniversary page.

