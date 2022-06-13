Carbyne takes the #1 Cloud-Native Emergency Call Handling Solution to New Heights with the Introduction of the APEX Multimedia NG911 Suite

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, the leading provider of cloud-native emergency call handling solutions announces the APEX Multimedia NG911 Suite, specifically designed to help address staffing shortages, mental health of call-takers, emergency response time improvement, incomplete situational awareness, service outages, supporting callers of all abilities, and the need for continuous improvement.

Staffing shortages are addressed by APEX Multimedia NG911 Suite by supporting Virtual Private Network (VPN), Seat Map Wallboard, recorded announcements, and call diversion. The APEX Multimedia NG911 Suite also addresses Mental health by dramatically simplifying this situation by presenting all the information conveniently on a single screen. Additional functionality including a browser-based mobile caller interface, Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), Control Center, and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) integrations are designed to improve emergency response times.

Carbyne also addresses incomplete situational awareness by offering Responder Connect, Internet-of-Things (IoT) Application Programmer Interface (API) capabilities, and a Video Wallboard. Furthermore, NG911 i3 ESInet support, autoscaling, automatic region failover, and Zero Trust Architecture security ensure that Service Outages are a thing of the past. Supporting callers of all abilities is enabled via silent instant messaging, live caller video, Teletype (TTY) and Real Time Text (RTT) functionality, and live closed captioning capabilities. The APEX Multimedia NG911 Suite also offers a Queue Wallboard, Events History, and advanced Analytics to address the need for continuous improvement.

For more information about the APEX Multimedia NG911 Suite, please visit www.carbyne.com/apexsuite

About Carbyne:

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

