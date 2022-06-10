New app to help northeastern Illinois drivers avoid traffic and earn rewards for improving their commute

CHICAGO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropia, Inc. announced today that its free multi-modal navigation app--GoEzy--has officially launched in northeastern Illinois which will be used to support the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) Smartphone Travel Incentive Study. The GoEzy app helps drivers avoid traffic and spend less time behind the wheel, and as part of the study northeastern Illinois drivers could be offered valuable rewards for trying out GoEzy's suggestions to improve their commute over the next several weeks.

In addition to enjoying GoEzy's innovative features, thousands of drivers in Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties will receive special offers to make changes to their routine travel, such as leaving a little earlier for a trip than normal, carpooling or biking to work, or trying out a convenient CTA route to school. Commuters can earn rewards like gift cards from Visa, Amazon, Starbucks and more for giving those suggestions a try.

As drivers use the GoEzy app, the Smartphone Travel Incentive study will develop a deeper understanding of traveler behavior, how incentives influence travel choices, and how these findings can help shape transportation policy in the future.

"Many drivers have simply given up and accepted traffic as part of their day," says Chris Colemon, leader of Smartphone's recruitment efforts, "but the truth is you can make small changes to avoid traffic and reduce that stress in your life. The GoEzy app will actually find and suggest those changes for you, and for a limited time, drivers in northeastern Illinois could be rewarded for trying them out."

GoEzy will continue to improve daily drives long after the study is over, but to potentially join the thousands of northeastern Illinois drivers earning rewards while improving their commute, here's what to do:

Apple App Store or Google Play Download the free GoEzy app from theor

Start using the GoEzy app for navigation when traveling around town

Within 1-2 weeks, the app will start presenting you with personalized suggestions (and possibly rewards!) for upcoming trips

ABOUT METROPIA

Metropia's platform, powered by AI-based algorithms, data analytics and behavioral economics, provides a multidimensional demand management framework (route, departure time and mode) to support transportation system congestion-management strategies and policies To learn more, visit Metropia.com .

