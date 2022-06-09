AS CONSUMER BEHAVIOR EVOLVES, SHOPSTYLE BECOMES A LEADING PLATFORM FOR STYLE INSPIRATION AND CURATED SHOPPING EXPERIENCES

After Tremendous Growth, Category Expansion and Introduction of a Curated Member Shopping Experience, ShopStyle Leverages Combination of Style and Technology to Update its Vision for Inspiring Shoppers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of sales and membership growth fueled by category expansion and impressive new search enhancements, ShopStyle celebrates its success in becoming a leading shopping platform. As consumers want a single place to find style inspiration, discover new trends and curated style recommendations, ShopStyle is leveraging its expertise in style and technology to become the ultimate one-stop destination for every shopping habit and preference.

With so many options for fashion-conscious shoppers in the e-commerce landscape, ShopStyle gives people the opportunity to shop for items that are on point with their style choices, offering intuitive, AI-driven product recommendations to build their wardrobe, complete their beauty regimen and decorate their home. ShopStyle members also have access to exclusive shopping experiences, sale alerts, best prices and Cash Back rewards powered by Rakuten.

"People are shopping differently now than they were a couple years ago – even a few months ago – and their expectations have evolved," said Alison Stiefel, General Manager of ShopStyle. "Consumers are looking for more meaningful, personalized, curated and convenient ways to find products that express their unique style. ShopStyle is all about embracing individuality and giving shoppers the power to easily discover and browse emerging trends, new brands or style ideas. Our rapid growth is an indication of our ability to evolve with shoppers and deliver a curated shopping experience by leveraging style and technology for each member."

KEY GROWTH MILESTONES

ShopStyle now reaches more than 1.6 million loyal members, inspiring more than 60 million shoppers annually to ignite their individual style with curated products and trends from across the shopping universe. In the past year, the company experienced a 25% growth in revenue and expanded its category offerings, reaching beyond Women's / Men's Fashion and Beauty into Home and Pre-Owned. Retailer sales also increased by 20% in 2021 through ShopStyle. To maintain its growth, the company plans to invest in building out shopping segments (from luxury to fast fashion) and its team in 2022 and beyond.

AMPLIFYING UNDERREPRESENTED VOICES

As ShopStyle continues to bring on new brands, it is also committed to acting as an amplification platform for brands led by Black, Asian, LatinX and LGBTQIA+ designers through dedicated spotlights. This year, ShopStyle projects a significant increase in content featuring underrepresented talent, up 108% since 2021.

SHOPSTYLE'S VISION: CONNECTING WITH THE EVOLVED SHOPPER

As consumer taste and preferences in style and discovery continues to evolve, ShopStyle revamped its vision to become the leading source for style inspiration, discovery and curation for shoppers. To demonstrate this brand evolution and matured vision, ShopStyle also launched a new brand identity that is modern with a nod to heritage, revealing a refreshed logo, creative and visuals. The company will also introduce in the coming months a curated shopping experience through three key areas:

Segmented shopping

ShopStyle is building the most accurate, comprehensive and enriched fashion taxonomy to help consumers find products relevant to their style and price point from across thousands of brands. Members will also be shown complementary products to help complete their look.

Member curation

Members get exactly what they're looking for – a curated, personalized experience of new retailers, brands and preferences, ensuring they only see recommendations based on ShopStyle data from their clicks and favorites. Later this year, members will also receive product recommendations pertaining to their size preferences.

Shoppable content

Members will be able to browse and discover new products from engaging content, influencer inspiration and AI-driven recommendations with the ability to shop these products directly on the ShopStyle platform.

About ShopStyle:

ShopStyle is a destination for style inspiration and personalized shopping recommendations. Offering the largest catalog of luxury and contemporary brands and products with best-in-class curation, ShopStyle makes it easy for shoppers to search across 15,000 brands in fashion, beauty and home, inviting them to spark their own sense of style. Shoppers have access to sale alerts, the best deals, Cash Back offers and exclusive access to shopping experiences -- all in one place. For more information, visit ShopStyle.com .

