Amcor's new product rebranding initiative highlights differentiated and more sustainable packaging options

ZURICH, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today unveiled a product rebrand designed to give customers a clearer, holistic view of its growing portfolio of more sustainable packaging solutions. This significant marketing effort provides customers with greater visibility and transparency of Amcor's extensive product portfolio that has grown over the years through innovation and strategic acquisitions.

The redesign of Amcor's innovative product portfolio highlights three key differentiating benefits for customers: the most advanced solutions in more sustainable packaging; product functionality and differentiated solutions for high growth market segments such as healthcare, dairy and protein; and performance characteristics across a wide range of material options.

"Amcor is unique in its ability to provide customers with an unparalleled offering of packaging solutions on a global scale," said Peter Konieczny, Amcor's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our customers require packaging that meets their needs in terms of functionality and performance, with a broad choice of high-performing material options and that delivers outstanding sustainability benefits. Our rebranding design makes it easy for customers to find the best packaging solution to grow and strengthen their brand."

A clear example of the benefits of Amcor's new branding is indeed sustainability. Amcor has brought to market hundreds of more sustainable solutions, with benefits ranging from the materials from which the product is made to what happens after its use. From now on, all packaging options with more sustainable features are easily identified with the new Amcor "EcoGuard" brand. Similarly, the new designs allow customers to easily identify the features, benefits and functionalities that best meet their product requirements and consumer needs.

For this initiative, Amcor partnered with outside branding experts to bring to life and integrate the company's unique promises in its product portfolio. The rebranding established a brand foundation that could easily showcase Amcor's innovative and diverse portfolio of solutions and that would grow and expand as new platforms and differentiated solutions are introduced to the market.

The initiative further complements Amcor's recently announced investments in more innovative platforms such as AmFiber™, and AmLite™, as well as more sustainable and differentiated solutions in growing markets such as healthcare, protein, pet food and coffee. Visit Amcor.com to explore Amcor's unique products and new branding platform.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The Company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate $13 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries.

