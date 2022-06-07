Safe Harbor Financial Announces Closing of Senior Secured Loan to Solar Cannabis Co., a Leading Massachusetts-based Cannabis Operator

The loan represents the expansion of Safe Harbor's senior secured lending program providing capital at commercial rates to proven cannabis operators

ARVADA, Colo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHF, LLC d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial ("Safe Harbor" or the "Company"), a leading financial services provider to the cannabis industry, today announced the closing of a $5 million senior secured loan to Solar Cannabis Co., an established vertically-integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Somerset, Massachusetts. Solar Cannabis will use the funds to further accelerate its growth.

This transaction marks the evolution of Safe Harbor's senior secured lending program, which was established to provide loans to cannabis operators in states in which cannabis is legal. Solar Cannabis' loan is the first extended by Safe Harbor outside of its home state of Colorado. The terms of the loan were not disclosed.

Safe Harbor, through its predecessor entity, began offering loan services in 2020 with the buildout of its commercial lending program in late 2021 to help cannabis operators overcome their historic reliance on expensive, non-traditional forms of capital. Since initiating the program, the Company has developed an actionable pipeline of approximately $500 million across nine states from both new as well as existing clients.

"We are excited to provide this extension of credit to Solar Cannabis. We believe, based on our due diligence process, the company has opportunities for continued growth," said Paul Penney, Chief Investment Officer of Safe Harbor. "Safe Harbor is ushering in a new wave of commercial capital for the cannabis industry with leading compliance and underwriting alongside a low cost of capital advantage."

Sundie Seefried, Founder and CEO of Safe Harbor, stated, "Our senior secured lending program is a key part of our efforts to increase our services to our clients. We are solving the cannabis industry's most significant problem – unreasonable costs of capital that meaningfully inhibit growth. We want to make sure those terms are over for our clients, and the industry has a reasonable lending environment moving forward."

Edward Dow, CEO of Solar Cannabis, commented, "Obtaining this loan from Safe Harbor gives us the resources we need to continue expanding our business in Massachusetts. It was a pleasure working with experienced cannabis executives Paul and Sundie who understand thoroughly the need for competitive rates and flexible structuring for cannabis operators."

Safe Harbor was formed to provide an unmet need – compliant banking and financial services to the rapidly expanding U.S. cannabis industry. Over the past seven years (including operations conducted through its parent, Partner Colorado Credit Union), the Company has processed more than $12 billion in transactions, including approximately $3.6 billion in 2021.

Safe Harbor has grown to nearly 600 clients spanning 20 states, serving both the medical and recreational cannabis markets. As legislative reform unfolds in the U.S., the Company is uniquely positioned as the trusted, leading standard for cannabis financial services.

In February 2022, Safe Harbor announced the signing of a business combination agreement with Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: NLIT), a special purpose acquisition corporation.

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is one of the first financial services providers to offer reliable access to banking solutions for cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its partners, serves the regulated cannabis industry and implements the highest standard of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting, and risk mitigation measures while meeting BSA obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on CRBs. Over the past seven years, Safe Harbor has processed over $12 billion in transactions with operations spanning 20 states with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org .

About Solar Cannabis Co.

Based in Somerset, MA. Solar is a 70,000 square foot marijuana cultivation facility coupled with on-site and off-site dispensary storefronts that supply both medical and recreational cannabis products. Solar is organized as a MA. domestic for-profit corporation and has secured a Certificate of Registration from the MA. Cannabis Control Commission to operate in the Commonwealth. Developed behind the mantra Elevated. By Design™, Solar is unlike any cannabis manufacturing facility in America. Solar's key differentiators are its production architecture, which is centered around the facility's innovative design that utilizes green infrastructure and microgrid assets comprising a combination of solar arrays and high-efficiency combined-heat & power generation units. These green concepts enable Solar to produce sustainable cannabis both by lowering its overall energy profile as well as by generating all of its own clean power. For more information, visit www.solarthera.com .

