ILHA Luxury Hospitality Conference prepares hotels for the future

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) announces its 11th annual conference shaping the future of luxury hospitality.

Inspire Luxury Hospitality's Leading Conference (PRNewswire)

The ILHA will host a two-day event at the Arizona Biltmore on December 14&15, 2022 with leaders in the luxury hotel industry, enhanced networking and speaking sessions designed to give an overview of trends and innovations influencing the luxury space.

Attendees will be able to learn from luxury hospitality's biggest innovators and form meaningful relationships that will grow their business. They will meet owners, operators, investors and leaders who are driving the recovery and discover new products and powerful strategies to face current challenges.

Peter Strebel, Chairman, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Rika Lisslö, Vice President Acquisitions & Development, Hyatt, Jennifer Barnwell, President, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, Jack Ezon, Founder, EMBARK Beyond and Jonathan Falik, Founder and CEO, JF Capital Advisors are a few of the speakers in an impressive lineup.

"The ILHA Luxury Hospitality Conference will be a powerful exchange of ideas from experts across the luxury hotel space, and Encore is thrilled to partner on the event production and execution for both the in-person and hybrid experiences," said Mike Stengel, SVP, Strategic Partnerships & Venue Relations for Encore. "Now is the time to be talking about trends and innovation, and we look forward to showcasing our expertise in event production and technology and joining the conversation."

Peloton Commercial will be the exclusive fitness partner at the ILHA's Luxury Hotel Conference with on-site wellness breaks to keep attendees refreshed and motivated throughout the event.

Want to find out more about the event? View conference reviews here

Early bird pricing ends soon so register now to claim your spot and upgrade to a VIP pass to gain access to a VIP reception and lounge.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 600,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com , hospitality and travel forum , ILHA Facebook , ILHA Instagram , ILHA Twitter , ILHA YouTube

About Encore

Encore creates memorable experiences that engage and transform organizations. As the global leader for event technology and production services, Encore's team of creators, innovators and experts deliver real results through strategy and creative, advanced technology, digital, environmental, staging, and digital solutions for hybrid, virtual and in-person events. Encore operates in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia Pacific. Encore is the trusted partner of choice for leading hotels and venues worldwide and was named to the Forbes 2018 and 2019 America's Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in the Chicago metro area in Schiller Park, Ill.

Inspire Conference panel discussion on how Covid has led to Changing Consumer Expectations that now require Technology Shifts - how does this affect hotel business? (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Luxury Hotel Association