Axia Women's Health Names Gaurov Dayal, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer

Nationally recognized physician leader brings vast experience in health system leadership and value-based healthcare to the growing independent women's health group

VOORHEES, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --e 7, 2022) – Axia Women's Health (Axia), one of the nation's largest independent women's health groups, announced today the appointment of Gaurov Dayal, M.D., as the company's new chief executive officer. Dayal was appointed to the Axia board of directors earlier this year and assumes a CEO role held since 2017 by Charlie Choi, who will serve as an advisor to the company during the transition.

Dayal joins Axia from Everside Health, one of the largest direct primary care providers in the U.S., with almost 400 clinics across 34 states, where he served as president and chief operating officer. Prior to joining Everside, Dayal held senior leadership roles for the last 15 years at ChenMed, SSM Healthcare and Adventist Health Care. He also has experience at the clinical practice level, as the founder and physician at a pediatric hospitalist group.

"Dr. Dayal is a nationally recognized physician leader, with significant expertise in value-based healthcare and a strong track record of running and rapidly growing national medical groups," said Eileen Auen, Lead Independent Director for Axia Women's Health. "We are confident he will bring the perfect mix of experience to lead Axia forward on our collective strategy and vision as we continue to expand and position ourselves to be a leader in value-based care."

Sujit John, Managing Director, Private Equity Health and Life for Partners Group, owners of Axia Women's Health on behalf of their clients, added, "We're thrilled to have Dr. Dayal leading Axia Women's Health. His familiarity with our company, combined with his deep experience in leading large healthcare organizations, from an operations and clinical perspective, gives us the leader we need to guide Axia and all team members in this next stage of Axia's evolution."

Axia is on the forefront of delivering women's healthcare via a truly integrated model that treats patients across different phases of life, while supporting physicians' clinical autonomy and ability to focus on care. The company has partnered with more than 80 care centers comprising 200 locations and supporting nearly 500,000 patients annually, offering a wide range of care, including obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory, mammography, urogynecology, fertility and other sub-specialties.

"I'm honored to have been selected as the next CEO of Axia Women's Health, a company with a strong reputation and a tremendous promise for continued growth and quality care outcomes for women," said Dayal. "I'm looking forward to applying my experience in working directly with doctors and all team members to achieve our mission to create a more caring, connected and progressive women's healthcare community. The team has done an incredible job in positioning us for growth and to embrace value-based care. I look forward to helping Axia continue to lead the way in women's health."

About Axia Women's Health

Axia Women's Health is a community of caring, connected, progressive health professionals committed to giving women more. Women deserve access to a more attentive, more sophisticated, more compassionate healthcare experience that meets their changing needs across time. We connect women to a wider spectrum of in-person and online care that delivers innovative technology and treatments. The strength of our network gives us the power to continuously elevate the quality of our care while preserving the personalized nature of our approach.

Our fast-growing network spans OB/GYN physicians, breast health centers, high-risk pregnancy centers, laboratories, urogynecology, fertility centers, and more. Together, we put women first by connecting them to the total care they need to lead healthier, happier lives.

