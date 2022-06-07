American Land Title Association Wins Telly Award for ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Video

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced today that it has placed Bronze in Branded Content—Corporate Image in the 43rd Annual Telly Awards.

American Land Title Association (PRNewsfoto/American Land Title Association) (PRNewswire)

The award was presented for ALTA's fundraising video for the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation. The video details how the Foundation was founded based on the idea that good deeds grow communities and how the Foundation's grants to local nonprofits are making a real difference in communities across the country.

"We are pleased to have earned a Telly award for our work to promote the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, which has awarded $423,000 to 69 organizations to-date across the country," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "The creativity of our team, and our partner in this campaign, Marathon Strategies, helped spread the word on the Foundation's efforts even as we were not able to gather in-person."

The Telly Awards annually showcase excellence in video and television across all screens. Entrants are judged by the Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of more than 200 experts, including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks. More than 11,000 entries were submitted this year.

"Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of our industry," says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "This year's submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity."

This year marks the second year in a row that ALTA has received recognition from the Telly Awards. Last year, ALTA received two Telly awards for its video campaign, "Our Title is Protection."

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is a national trade association representing more than 6,000 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers and real estate attorneys. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations, closings and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.

Media Contact:

Megan Hernandez

(202) 296-3671

mhernandez@alta.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Land Title Association