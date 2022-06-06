Miami International Holdings Reports May 2022 Trading Results; Multiple Exchanges Set New Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported May 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
May 2022 Trading Volume Highlights
- Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 13.8%, down 94 basis points year-over-year (YoY) and representing a 6.4% decrease. A total of 110.3 million multi-listed options contracts were executed on the MIAX Exchange Group, representing a 10.6% increase YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,250,319 contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 560.9 million contracts, an increase of 8.2% from the same period in 2021.
- MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 230.3 million contracts, up 22.3% from the same period in 2021, with volume reaching 47.7 million contracts, an 11.2% YoY increase. MIAX Emerald reported record YTD volume of 148.7 million contracts, a 10.2% increase from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 26.0 million contracts, a 35.1% YoY increase. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 181.8 million contracts, a 6.7% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 36.5 million contracts, a 2.7% YoY decrease.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported monthly volume of 2.8 billion shares representing a 391.4% increase YoY and a market share of 1.0%. Total YTD volume reached a record 12.9 billion shares, a 418.2% increase from the same period in 2021.
- MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 263,158 contracts, a 0.8% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 1,439,543 contracts, an increase of 5.0% from the same period in 2021.
- SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 41,289 contracts, a 16.7% decrease from the 49,593 contract total in April 2022 and representing an ADV of 1,966 contracts.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Contracts
May-22
May-21
% Chg
Apr-22
% Chg
May-22
May-21
% Chg
Trading Days
21
20
20
103
102
U.S. Equity Options Industry
800,674,708
677,836,592
18.1%
731,405,971
9.5%
4,013,737,500
3,795,275,392
5.8%
MIAX Exchange Group
110,256,695
99,698,170
10.6%
102,971,031
7.1%
560,854,464
518,330,920
8.2%
MIAX Options
47,678,592
42,859,476
11.2%
41,389,318
15.2%
230,340,929
188,409,968
22.3%
MIAX Pearl
36,530,553
37,559,901
-2.7%
33,550,979
8.9%
181,841,635
194,952,431
-6.7%
MIAX Emerald
26,047,550
19,278,793
35.1%
28,030,734
-7.1%
148,671,900
134,968,521
10.2%
Multi-Listed Options ADV
May-22
May-21
% Chg
Apr-22
% Chg
May-22
May-21
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
38,127,367
33,891,830
12.5%
36,570,299
4.3%
38,968,325
37,208,582
4.7%
MIAX Exchange Group
5,250,319
4,984,909
5.3%
5,148,552
2.0%
5,445,189
5,081,676
7.2%
MIAX Options
2,270,409
2,142,974
5.9%
2,069,466
9.7%
2,236,320
1,847,157
21.1%
MIAX Pearl
1,739,550
1,877,995
-7.4%
1,677,549
3.7%
1,765,453
1,911,298
-7.6%
MIAX Emerald
1,240,360
963,940
28.7%
1,401,537
-11.5%
1,443,417
1,323,221
9.1%
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market Share
May-22
May-21
% Chg
Apr-22
% Chg
May-22
May-21
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
13.77%
14.71%
-6.4%
14.08%
-2.2%
13.97%
13.66%
2.3%
MIAX Options
5.95%
6.32%
-5.8%
5.66%
5.2%
5.74%
4.96%
15.6%
MIAX Pearl
4.56%
5.54%
-17.7%
4.59%
-0.5%
4.53%
5.14%
-11.8%
MIAX Emerald
3.25%
2.84%
14.4%
3.83%
-15.1%
3.70%
3.56%
4.2%
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
May-22
May-21
% Chg
Apr-22
% Chg
May-22
May-21
% Chg
Trading Days
21
20
20
103
102
U.S. Equities Industry
277,389
210,552
31.7%
234,961
18.1%
1,310,930
1,312,151
-0.1%
Miax Pearl Volume
2,778
565
391.4%
2,539
9.4%
12,893
2,488
418.2%
MIAX Pearl ADV
132
28
368.0%
127
4.2%
125
24
413.1%
MIAX Pearl Market Share
1.00%
0.27%
273.0%
1.08%
-7.3%
0.98%
0.19%
418.6%
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options Contracts
May-22
May-21
% Chg
Apr-22
% Chg
May-22
May-21
% Chg
Trading Days
21
20
20
103
102
MGEX Futures Volume
263,158
261,078
0.8%
245,294
7.3%
1,439,543
1,371,447
5.0%
MGEX ADV
12,531
13,054
-4.0%
12,265
2.2%
13,976
13,446
3.9%
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX™).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat, SPIKES Futures, BRIXX™ Commercial Real Estate Futures and TAX Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.
BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miami-holdings.com
