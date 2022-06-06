America's Leading E-Bike Retailer, Pedego is Now Open in Ocean City; Owner Invests in Electric Transportation

OCEAN CITY, N.J. , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedego Electric Bikes, an award-winning electric bike company with sixteen unique models, and over 200 brick and mortar stores, welcomes its newest store in Ocean City, New Jersey. Owner Rich Bastian, is building an electric transportation empire through his five Pedego stores and commitment to go green together with the state.

As New Jersey hits their all-time record for gas prices, the state is exploring new ways to reduce its carbon footprint while becoming less dependent on fossil fuels. Recently, New Jersey signed a contract with Aecon , a multinational engineering firm, to promote the electrification of the state's public bus system.

New Jersey's efforts are part of a national initiative to reduce dependency on petroleum-based products. The United States government has announced efforts to utilize green procurement practices and innovation to transform heavy-pollutant industries into industries that are low in carbon emissions. On an individual level, citizens are taking control and looking for ways to save at the pump, by taking action to conserve their usage of fossil fuels and increasing the amount of walking and cycling in their daily lives.

Recently, electric bikes have become a popular mode of transportation in addition to walking and traditional cycling. New Jersey is now home to 10 Pedego Electric Bike stores, with one recently opening in Ocean City. Pedego's Ocean City location is owned by Rich Bastain, who also owns four other Pedego locations, across three states.

"I have been vacationing on the Jersey shore since I was a child and I love the way the state continues to evolve," said Pat Bastian, Partner of Pedego Ocean City. "I believe that the shift towards making New Jersey a greener place has begun, and I am excited to be contributing to that shift with Pedego Electric Bikes. Pedego bikes serve a recreational purpose while also being an efficient mode of transportation as they eliminate the need for parking, making them the ideal way for locals and visitors alike to see the Jersey Shore. Electric biking is an innovative way to save money on gas while also preserving the environment; it's the future."

Headquartered in Orange County, California, Pedego Electric Bikes has found great success in their non-franchise brick and mortar retail model over the past 13 years, and continues to hit the throttle on opening physical stores. Pedego has built a brand on a complete line of class-leading electric bikes, from cruisers to fat tire trail bikes, an industry leading 5-year warranty and a network of locally-owned dealers available for customization and regular on-site servicing. With Pedego's independent store growth, they are creating economic local growth in a profitable and booming industry.

Pedego has a unique culture of business leadership and has cultivated a massive community of Pedego enthusiasts. "Everything electric is just hot," says Don DiCostanzo, CEO of Pedego. "We are a lifestyle brand contributing to economic growth and entrepreneur opportunities. Whether it be a fun family activity, a serious sport, to reach personal health goals or for electric transportation, Pedego has an option for any activity that most everyone can enjoy - no matter the ability."

Pedego Ocean City also offers rental bikes perfect for riding along the pier or navigating downtown on a busy shopping day.

To find a Pedego store near you please visit www.pedego.com/dealers .

About Pedego Ocean City

Pedego Ocean City is located at 621A Asbury Ave. Ocean City, NJ 08226 and offers e-bikes for rental and purchase, as well as bike mechanic service and to suit all Pedego e-biking needs. Their business hours are 9am-5pm Monday, Thursday and Friday, Friday 12pm-8pm, and Sunday 9am-2pm. To learn more about Pedego's full-range lineup of electric bikes and try one for free, team@pedegoocnj.com or call (609) 365-1721

About Pedego® Electric Bikes

Founded in 2008, Pedego® is the leading brand of electric bikes in North America. Pedego is famous for premium quality, five-star local service, and an industry leading five year warranty. A complete line of 16 electric bike models are available at over 200 locally-owned Pedego stores that offer sales, rentals, tours, accessories, and service. Visit www.pedego.com to find a store and try a Pedego.

