Just Between Friends Consignment Shares Tips for Families to Save Money Amid Rising Cost of Living

Leading Children's and Maternity Pop-Up Consignment Franchise Provides a Resource for Families Looking to Save



TULSA, Okla., June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Between Friends , North America's largest and leading children's and maternity pop-up consignment community marketplace, is committed to providing a resource for families to help make money-saving switches this summer. As the cost of living, inflation, gas and travel expenses reach unprecedented highs, the consignment franchise is prioritizing helping families save.

(PRNewswire)

Just Between Friends franchisees provide a local resource when they host their sales twice a year, and this past season has proven successful for the company, with a +20% year-over-year, sale-over-sale increase in top line revenue in addition to recently closing a $750K+ sale - one of their top-grossing in brand history. This success for a family-centric national brand speaks to the tremendous need posed by parents to save as much as they can for their family as the economy continues to present challenges.

With no end in sight to the record inflation, Just Between Friends aims to help families navigate these challenging times with budget-friendly tips that can help reduce some of the burden that parents have been facing.

JUST BETWEEN FRIENDS' TOP MONEY-SAVING TIPS:

Shop Resale + Consignment: We're living in uncertain times with prices fluctuating every day, but babies and children still need essential items. Consignment shopping will help you avoid a hefty price tag and shipping prices by purchasing gently-used clothes, shoes, toys, etc. Saving money with these kinds of items leaves room to spend more on things such as groceries, bills and more.

Sell Gently Loved Items: Not only can parents save money with consignment shopping, but they can make money by selling their gently used items. Consignment marketplaces will take a variety of gently-used items which also serves as a way to recycle the items of your fast-growing children versus tossing them. Create an account and sign up to sell today at https://jbfsale.com/myjbfprofile/cpLogin.jsp . As we gear up for fall sales, Just Between Friends needs product! Not only can parents save money with consignment shopping, but they can make money by selling their gently used items. Consignment marketplaces will take a variety of gently-used items which also serves as a way to recycle the items of your fast-growing children versus tossing them. Create an account and sign up to sell today at. As we gear up for fall sales, Just Between Friends needs product!

Cut Down on Energy-Use at Home : One of the biggest areas for spending goes toward housing costs including water and electric bills. Simple acts such as turning off the water and light switches or adjusting the thermostat can go a long way. Parents can also remind their children to turn off the TV or gaming consoles when they're finished. including water and electric bills. Simple acts such as turning off the water and light switches or adjusting the thermostat can go a long way. Parents can also remind their children to turn off the TV or gaming consoles when they're finished.

Consider Reusable Items : Continuously buying products that have a one-time use can hit your budget pretty hard. Instead, look into products you can reuse such as metal water bottles, cloth napkins, beeswax wrap and even diapers. But you don't always have to purchase reusable goods – odds are you have items such as empty jars that can be repurposed a number of ways.

Emphasize Experiences vs. Things: Children go through phases and their interests can change on a dime. Instead of investing in new toys that will have a brief shelf-life, place value on experiences you can do together as a family such as a movie night or trips to the beach. Not only do experiences last a lifetime, they can cost much less than the bottomless bin of plastic toys that will eventually get thrown away. Remember too, because toys have such a short shelf-life, you can save big on your next batch by purchases gently-used.

"It's no secret that we're living in unprecedented economic times," said Shannon Wilburn, CEO and Co-Founder of Just Between Friends. "Families aren't just trying to save money for travel and activities anymore, they're trying to save on essentials that their children and babies need. Just Between Friends provides a resource during our sale seasons in the spring and fall, but this extends further than just our brand – we're here to help our communities on a national level as well, and it's our hope that we can continue to be a resource for families year-round."

At a Just Between Friends sale, parents and grandparents can shop rows and rows of baby and children's shoes, toys, clothing, maternity, and baby equipment at 50 - 90% off retail prices, and as a consignor, they can sell items and earn from 60 - 70% on item sales. At the end of each Just Between Friends sale, items are donated to local organizations which help local women, children and families, serving groups that provide clothing closets, crisis centers, transitional emergency care, food banks and many other services.

"As a mother and grandmother myself, it is so important to know what resources are available to help ease the challenges that parents are facing right now," continued Wilburn. "As a professional at the head of a national children's and maternity supplies franchise, sharing money-saving tips completely aligns with our goal of providing parents with a resource that will help them get the things their children need and want without breaking the bank."

Find remaining spring sales here and start looking ahead as back-to-school schedules go live.

For more information on Just Between Friends, visit https://www.jbfsale.com .

About Just Between Friends

Just Between Friends (JBF) is North America's largest and leading children's and maternity pop-up consignment community marketplace and is the only franchise in this vertical to employ an industry-leading safety and recall expert. Just Between Friends provides a resource for families shopping or selling items for a variety of reasons – from saving money on a strict budget to family trips – as well as providing a sustainable resource in the consignment sale space. What began as a sale between a few mom friends, including CEO and Co-founder Shannon Wilburn in 1997, has grown into a nationwide phenomenon with more than 150 franchises in 32 states.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Just Between Friends Franchise System, Inc.