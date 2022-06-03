Veterans Guardian Celebrates Habitat For Humanity NC Sandhills Veterans Home Dedication

PINEHURST, N.C., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting celebrated the Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills Veterans Build home dedication on June 2nd, 2022. As lead sponsor of the build, Veterans Guardian agreed to match every donation made to the Veteran Build, up to $35,000. The goal was exceeded by the generous local community, allowing initial funding for the next Habitat Veterans Build.

"We were honored to have such a large part in the funding, planning, and building of the 2021-2022 Veterans Home Build," said William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian. "We enjoyed building alongside the veteran homeowner, Jessica Anderson, and watching the local veteran community come to life to support one of their own."

Jessica Anderson, a Navy Veteran, her family, and the local Sandhills community gathered outside the newly completed home on June 2nd to watch the home dedication. Amie Farley, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills, spoke about her appreciation to the community and volunteers for coming out and contributing to the build.

"Habitat for Humanity is more than a non-profit organization; it is a tight-knit community of hardworking and dedicated individuals," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "When Amie came to us with the idea of sponsoring the Veterans Build for Jessica, it was an easy decision to support a fellow veteran. As a veteran-owned and operated organization, we make an effort to support the military and veteran community."

Habitat for Humanity of the Sandhills is part of a global, non-profit housing organization founded on Christian principles with a vision to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing in the Sandhills. Since 1988, this affiliate has served over 300 families in Moore and Richmond Counties through home construction and repairs. They are proud to add Jessica to the list.

About Veterans Guardian

Veterans Guardian is a VA claim consulting firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving veterans worldwide. The company helps veterans attain the VA Disability benefits that they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military.

