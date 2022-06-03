Imaging Endpoints (IE) and ImaginAb Inc Expand Partnership - IE to Supply Clinical Doses of CD8 Imaging Agent to BioPharma Companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and INGLEWOOD, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints (IE) and ImaginAb announced today that after collaborating for nearly a decade they have entered into a license agreement for IE to directly offer clinical doses of ImaginAb's CD8 investigational ImmunoPET (zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam) imaging agent for clinical trials as part of Imaging Endpoints' industry-leading imaging CRO services.

(PRNewswire)

Imaging Endpoints is the world's largest oncology-focused imaging CRO ("iCRO") and has partnered with ImaginAb over the past decade to assist in the development of zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam. The partnership has included Imaging Endpoints conducting all of ImaginAb's sponsored clinical trials and acting as the Imaging CRO for zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam trials conducted throughout the biopharmaceutical industry.

This new agreement will enable Imaging Endpoints to supply clinical doses of ImaginAb's CD8 ImmunoPET agent directly to biopharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials, while continuing to provide the world's leading experience, expertise and services to conduct trials that benefit from CD8 imaging.

Dr. Korn, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Imaging Endpoints, said: "We are pleased to expand our partnership with ImaginAb to now provide its CD8 Imaging Agent directly to BioPharma Companies. We are the most experienced advocates and early adopters of the benefits of advanced, non-invasive biomarkers, such as zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam, in both early and late-stage oncology trials. We believe that this agreement provides another value-added service to further strengthen our position as the world's most respected Imaging CRO in oncology."

Ian Wilson, CEO of ImaginAb, said: "This new agreement is an exciting expansion of our long-standing relationship with Imaging Endpoints, and we are confident that our partnership with Imaging Endpoints will continue to bring the best of both businesses together, offering the potential benefits of our investigational CD8 ImmunoPET imaging agent coupled with the vast experience of Imaging Endpoints in deploying the agent in clinical trials."

About Imaging Endpoints:

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is an imaging research and core laboratory that provides comprehensive imaging CRO (iCRO) services and technology solutions throughout the clinical trial process. IE is one of the largest iCROs globally, the largest focused in oncology, and is widely recognized for conducting central imaging for the industry's most notable regulatory approvals.

IE's experience spans hundreds of successful trials across all phases of development, including many of the most high-profile, global registration trials and regulatory approvals in the industry. IE also accelerates product development by integrating new, more powerful technologies into clinical trials such as CD8 imaging, radiomics and artificial intelligence where peer-reviewed publications have established the company as the industry leader.

Imaging Endpoints is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Cambridge, MA; London, UK; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland; Hyderabad, India and Shanghai, China. IE is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPartners), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing radiopharmaceutical imaging and therapeutic agents. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies and cys diabodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining biologically inert. Used with widely available PET imaging technology and therapeutic isotopes, these novel minibodies bind specifically to cell surface targets, providing a whole-body picture of immune activity and the potential to treat cancer. ImaginAb is advancing a pipeline of minibodies against both oncology and immunology targets.

The Company is backed by top tier venture capital firms and strategic corporate firms including, Adage Capital, The Cycad Group, Norgine Ventures, TRC, Jim Pallotta of the Raptor Group, The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and Merck (MSD) Pharma. For more information about ImaginAb's pipeline and technology, visit www.imaginab.com.

Contact:

Samuel Lofland

slofland@imagingendpoints.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Imaging Endpoints