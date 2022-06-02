Olshan Named a Leading Law Firm in Shareholder Activism, Advertising, Litigation and Real Estate in Chambers 2022 USA Guide

Eight Lawyers named as Leading Lawyers

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP has been named a premier law firm for four of the firm's key practice areas in the prestigious Chambers USA 2022 Guide to America's Leading Lawyers for Business, including honoring the firm with the guide's highest ranking in the category of M&A Shareholder Activism. Eight Olshan lawyers, including five lawyers in the Shareholder Activist practice, have been named as Leading Lawyers.

The ranked practices and lawyers are:

Corporate/M&A Shareholder Activism (New York) – Band 1

Steve Wolosky (Band 1), Partner, Co-Chair of the Shareholder Activist and Corporate/Securities Law Practices (Band 1), Partner, Co-Chair of the Shareholder Activist and Corporate/Securities Law Practices

Andrew Freedman (Band 2), Partner, Co-Chair of the Shareholder Activist Practice (Band 2), Partner, Co-Chair of the Shareholder Activist Practice

Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman (Band 3), Partner, Head of ESG Activist Investing (Band 3), Partner, Head of ESG Activist Investing

Ryan Nebel (Up and Coming), Partner (Up and Coming), Partner

Meagan Reda (Up and Coming), Partner (Up and Coming), Partner

Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory (USA Nationwide) - Band 4

Andrew Lustigman (Band 2), Partner, Chair of the Advertising, Marketing & Promotions Practice and Co-Chair of the Brand Management & Protection Group (Band 2), Partner, Chair of the Advertising, Marketing & Promotions Practice and Co-Chair of the Brand Management & Protection Group

Litigation: General Commercial: (New York) Highly Regarded – Band 5

Lori Marks-Esterman (Band 5), Partner, Chair of the Litigation Practice (Band 5), Partner, Chair of the Litigation Practice

Real Estate: Mainly Dirt (New York) - Band 5

Thomas Kearns (Band 4) – Partner, Co-Head of Real Estate Practice (Band 4) – Partner, Co-Head of Real Estate Practice

Olshan's Corporate/M&A Shareholder Activism practice and attorneys Steve Wolosky and Andrew Freedman have been top ranked from the inception of Chambers M&A: Shareholder Activism (New York) category in 2017. Chambers noted that Olshan is the foremost firm for the representation of activist shareholders in their campaign activity, offers a team of dedicated specialist counsel advising leading industry figures in major proxy contests, M&A and associated governance matters, and is adept at handling situations involving both domestic and foreign entities. An interviewee commented that "Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP is very strong in areas of strategy and precise execution." "We have been consistently impressed with the depth and breadth of talent."

Steve Wolosky provides foremost counsel to clients in the market's most significant domestic and cross-border shareholder activism matters: "Steve's depth of experience is incredible. He is able to navigate through the most complex board level negotiations with outstanding outcomes." "Steve is one of the most knowledgeable and accessible lawyers out there."

Andrew Freedman, held in high regard by clients and peers alike, consider him to be very strong in the counsel he offers to sophisticated activist investors: "Andrew is very sophisticated technically but also strategically and he will go to great lengths to help his clients. I consider him not just a lawyer, but a trusted adviser." "He has an outstanding understanding of the politics and people aspect of activism." "He is a master strategist and extremely savvy."

Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman represents a clientele of hedge funds and other investors in shareholder activism matters as they occur across a spectrum of industries: "Elizabeth is a very talented lawyer. She is an excellent negotiator who is great at narrowing down to key issues and giving extremely pragmatic advice."

Meagan Reda garners praise for the quality of her ascending practice, which is routinely engaged in proxy contests, shareholder activism and M&A, among other matters. She represents prominent hedge funds and other investors: "Meagan is very skilled. She keeps calm, has a rational head and is a pleasure to work with." "Meagan is a zealous representative who is able to produce a high-quality work product."

Ryan Nebel is an up-and-coming talent in the world of shareholder activism. Hedge funds and other investors look to him for counsel in high-stakes proxy contests, hostile takeovers and M&A, among other matters: "Ryan is incredibly helpful and attentive. He has a strong sense of urgency and is a great thought partner." "Ryan is excellent and a pleasure to work with."

Chambers noted that the Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory (USA Nationwide) practice provides comprehensive advertising counseling for a broad client base consisting of corporate brands and marketing agencies and offers particular strength in regulatory matters, including NAD proceedings. Areas of expertise include sweepstakes and promotions. An interviewee commented that "Olshan is extremely easy to work with. The attorneys are accessible, responsive and serve as expert-level counselors. They are very astute and knowledgeable in all aspects pertaining to my company's needs." "Their responsiveness exceeds my expectations. They also articulate complex legal matters in a down-to-earth way that is easy for us to understand and implement." "We have been extremely satisfied and impressed by their knowledge, acumen and experience in all areas of the law with which we have needed assistance."

Andrew Lustigman, acknowledged by Chambers for fifteen consecutive years, provides clients with legal advice on a wide range of advertising concerns, from structuring sweepstakes to regulatory proceedings: "Andy has always been an outstanding guy to work with." "Andrew is very responsive when contacted and oftentimes the question is answered, or the issue is handled directly after one conversation." "He is a very strong team leader who handles our corporate legal affairs with the utmost professionalism and accuracy."

The Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded (New York) practice is noted by Chambers as a broad-based litigation practice which combines recognized strengths in shareholder activism with capabilities in diverse commercial disputes, including contractual matters, real estate litigation and securities fraud. Clients include public companies and several prominent hedge fund management firms.

Lori Marks-Esterman is noted as a strong choice for hedge funds, public companies and shareholders in contentious matters arising from merger transactions.

Chambers noted that the Real Estate: Mainly Dirt (New York) group has a broad practice that is regularly called upon by a diverse client base of investors, developers and owners to advise on complex real estate mandates. Expertise includes acquisitions, financings and large-scale leasings. An interviewee commented that "The firm's lawyers very much know what they are doing, while also being commercial and reasonable."

Thomas Kearns has significant experience in all aspects of commercial and residential real estate including leasing and acquisitions: "He has deep expertise in ground leasing and joint ventures. He pays attention to the big picture, but also masters the details including the development of real estate law through decided cases."

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including named by Legal 500 US 2021 as a Top Tier 1 Firm in Shareholder Activism with five partners acknowledged in the practice, along with recognition of the Advertising Practice and two attorneys; selection of nine of the firm's lawyers as The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 along with the selection of two lawyers to the "Ones to Watch" list; named as a "Best Law Firm" 2022 by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates, Commercial Litigation and Employee Benefits; and the selection of 36 attorneys to the Super Lawyers® 2021 New York Metro list. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list.

Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received top rankings across the board in every influential league table and publication that covers shareholder activism. Olshan's no. 1 ranking is highlighted in league tables and publications that cover shareholder activism, including FactSet, Bloomberg Activism Advisory League Tables, Refinitiv Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard and Activist Insight Monthly.

Chambers USA is a prestigious annual ranking of law firms and attorneys recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

