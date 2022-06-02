Capital Square Promotes Jorge Figueiredo to Senior Vice President, Acquisitions, and Ware Smalley to Vice President, Acquisitions

RICHMOND, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today that it has promoted Jorge Figueiredo to senior vice president of acquisitions and Ware Smalley to vice president of acquisitions.

"Jorge Figueiredo is an experienced multifamily acquisitions analyst who is active in all aspects of multifamily underwriting, due diligence, acquisitions, finance, operations, asset management and sales, with an emphasis on manufactured housing communities," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "During his tenure, Capital Square has acquired 11 55+ age-restricted manufactured housing communities in Florida, with a total investment cost in excess of $630 million. These are some of them most prized assets in the nation."

Figueiredo is a multifamily specialist with more than 15 years of professional commercial real estate experience in both operations and transactions. He joined Capital Square in 2019 as vice president of acquisitions and asset management. Prior to that, Figueiredo was a partner at Cornerstone Realty Advisors where he was responsible for property evaluation, due diligence, finance, settlements and risk management. He previously served as vice president of management services for Landmark Apartment Trust, Inc., overseeing due diligence, finance and the acquisition of approximately 80 multifamily properties totaling over $2 billion in value.

Smalley joined Capital Square as an acquisitions associate in 2017. His primary responsibilities include underwriting, financing and due diligence of new investment opportunities for the firm. He has more than 10 years of commercial real estate experience, focused on property acquisition, lending and asset management. Prior to Capital Square, Smalley was an analyst at American Capital, where he managed a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities and assisted in originating bridge loans. Prior to that, he launched an asset management division for the Calkain Companies, of Reston, Virginia.

"Ware Smalley is an exceptional analyst who puts his MBA skills to work conducting due diligence and underwriting complex real estate transactions," said Rogers. "Under Ware's watch, Capital Square acquired its largest acquisition, a $326 million Amazon distribution facility that has been very popular on the DST/1031 exchange platform for exchangers in need of debt to cover their Section 1031 exchanges."

Figueiredo earned a bachelor's degree from James Madison University.

Smalley earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia, and an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of multifamily properties in the southeastern US, with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $5.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

