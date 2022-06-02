BE DTLA BY THE SOUFERIAN GROUP UNVEILS FIRST OF ITS KIND WELLNESS PROGRAM IN CONNECTION WITH ACCLAIMED WATER SOMMELIER MARTIN RIESE

Behzad Souferian's Innovative Vision for a Community Focused on Value-Driven Wellness Launches 'Hydration Station By Martin Riese', Offering a Curated Menu Of Premium Hand-Selected Water For Its Residents To Further Promote Health and Wellbeing

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Be DTLA by The Souferian Group unveils another unprecedented wellness initiative in collaboration with certified mineral water sommelier Martin Riese. The Hydration Station by Martin Riese provides residents with an exclusively curated selection of mineral water for maximized hydration and health benefits in a state-of-the-art display on the property. Led by visionary Behzad Souferian, founder and CEO of The Souferian Group, this connection will be the first of its kind for Riese and embodies The Souferian Group's ethos of pushing the boundaries and developing innovative, experiential projects that promote a balanced and healthful lifestyle.

The Hydration Station by Martin Riese will provide residents the opportunity to taste waters from around the world and learn about the unique qualities and characteristics of mineral water. Through the curated water menu and guide, Riese outlines which water is best to drink in the morning, before and after a work-out and with different food pairings. Residents of Be DTLA will be able to taste and purchase rare waters including Iskld, Three Bays, Vichy Catalan, Ferrarelle, Evian and Aur 'a Gold Water. With naturally occurring minerals such as sodium, calcium and magnesium, each available water produces unique health effects including anti-stress, muscle recovery, and even fighting osteoporosis and kidney stones. The collaboration kicked off for residents with an educational presentation and water tasting event with Riese.

"As a part of our ongoing effort to disrupt the conventions of apartment communities, we are thrilled to collaborate with Martin to provide our residents with a state-of-the-art experience with a world-renowned water sommelier," said Behzad Souferian. "We have followed his forward-thinking work curating water menus for local restaurants and believe that he aligns with our brand and our wellness-minded residents. The Hydration Station will be the first of its kind and we are proud to continually work with experts in various fields to offer our residents the best-in-class experiences."

As a critically acclaimed author and certified mineral water sommelier, Riese has appeared in numerous national media outlets including Good Morning America, CNN, Afar, CBS Sunday Morning, The New York Times, Bon Appétite, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Buzzfeed, Conan O'Brien, and Bill Nye Saves the World. He gained a worldwide notoriety following his appearance on the Netflix Hit Show "Down to Earth with Zac Efron."

Riese received his certification as a Mineral Water Sommelier from the German Mineral Water Trade Association and shortly after unveiled his first signature water programs at Ray's & Stark Bar at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and at the Patina Restaurant in the Walt Disney Concert Hall. He went on to launch a Water 101 Class, where he educates students on the unique qualities and characteristics of mineral water. Today he continues to educate, advocate and prioritize water throughout the world, in an effort to raise awareness of water inequity, conserve our right to this most precious resource and find ways we can better serve humanity.

"I love the commitment of Behzad and Be DTLA in regard to wellness and health and in my opinion, hydration is one of the key factors to living a healthy and balanced lifestyle," said Martin Riese. "I'm looking forward to letting Be DTLA's residents explore the various mineral waters from around the world and discover that water is not just water, but actually has various taste and benefit profiles based on the minerals/electrolytes given by Mother Nature."

As the first apartment community in Southern California to earn the WELL Health & Safety Rating, Be DTLA understands the value of health and wellness and continues to deliver through work-from-home spaces, fitness classes, TikTok and podcast studios, rooftop meditation gardens, a speakeasy, and wellness collaborations with brands like meditation app Unplug. This partnership with Martin Riese demonstrates how Be DTLA continues to push the boundaries of wellness offerings to better serve its residents.

Offering a variety of smartly configured studios and one-, two- and three-bedrooms units ranging in size from 489 to 1,385 square feet, Be DTLA residential leasing prices starting from $2,000/month. Be DTLA is situated on the west end of Downtown at 1120 West 6th Street, within close proximity to Los Angeles's entertainment hub, comprised of L.A. Live, Staples Center, The Nokia Theater, and a plethora of world-class dining, shopping and cultural institutions. With a Walk Score of 95 and a transit score of 100, the centralized location provides easy access to explore Downtown as well as the Greater Los Angeles Area.

To learn more about this innovative rental community, visit www.BeDTLA.com and follow along on Instagram at @BeByTSG.

About The Souferian Group

The Souferian Group is a best in class, fully integrated real estate development company dedicated to developing innovative, value driven experiential projects. Their successful track record spans national acquisitions and developments in multi-family, office, mixed-use, medical, retail and residential properties. The company offers expertise that spans every aspect of the real estate process from identifying acquisition properties, financing, entitlements and zoning, master planning, architecture and design, construction management, marketing, leasing and sales. The privately held company acquires and develops projects through its own direct investments or institutional joint venture partnerships. To learn more, visit TheSouferianGroup.com.

