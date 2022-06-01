Verakari Enhances Energy Efficiency for Crypto Miners with Industry-differentiating Design Specs and Software Elements

Verakari's Energy Enhancements Help Crypto Miners Navigate High Energy Costs and Climate Implications Associated with Inefficient Mining Rigs

BELLEFONTE, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verakari , a cryptocurrency hosting pioneer offering discerning enterprise miners secure, high-tech, cost-effective sturdy facilities in strategic locations around the globe, announces its support for crypto miners reeling from soaring energy costs and environmentally-conscious crypto enthusiasts looking to minimize their carbon footprint.

As cryptocurrencies become more popular and mainstream, the electricity needed to mine new tokens is increasingly alarming, with estimates noting that global crypto mining consumes more electricity than many countries. According to one estimate , electricity accounts for up to 95 percent of bitcoin mining costs, making it a determining factor for profitability and environmental impact.

Meanwhile, a confluence of factors, including geopolitical conflict, supply chain challenges, and natural disasters, have made electricity even more expensive.

Verakari's special and unique mine design was developed with sustainability in mind. Verakari mines and mobile data centers operate with a fanless infrastructure by leveraging airflow-conducive design and energy efficiency standards to reduce energy waste.

In addition, Verakari implements custom circuitry and network components that accommodate an aggressive response to grid energy needs; special software and innovative, custom designed engineering eliminates issues with electricity harmonics and dynamic power changes that occur as a result of calls for grid stability. This extends the life of the Bitcoin mining machines and dramatically reduces the total electricity footprint required to operate the mine.

Most recently, Verakari partnered with CPower to implement the company's EnerWiseTM Site Optimization, allowing crypto miners to better respond to multiple grid needs with clean energy sources while maximizing the site's energy savings. This artificial intelligence-powered engine helps Distributed Energy Resource (DER) owners and developers manage and monetize all of their DERs across multiple energy markets and utility programs simultaneously by analyzing the latest market and grid conditions.

"Verakari is always looking for ways to support our customers who are brilliant and support efforts to put environment and sustainability first," said Tim Sandau, Verakari's CEO. "We are committed to enabling a cleaner and more reliable grid for ourselves, our communities, and our planet, and this priority is built right into the fundamental structure of our flagship products."

To learn more about Verakari's crypto mining products or mobile data centers, visit https://verakari.com/ and watch their virtual reality tour .

About Verakari

Headquartered in Bellefonte, PA, Verakari is a cryptocurrency hosting pioneer offering discerning enterprise miners secure, high-tech, cost-effective sturdy facilities in strategic locations around the globe. The company's state-of-the-art datacenters are turn-key, purpose-built for security and durability, and outfitted with built-in innovative proprietary software. With over a hundred thousand miners deployed, Verakari was built by some of the most experienced miners in North America, an elite team of trusted veteran crypto industry leaders from some of the world's biggest brands. Committed to 100% carbon-free energy use, Verakari has been recognized by the Focus Central PA Industrial Development Forum for its contributions to central Pennsylvania community. For more information please visit www.verakari.com , connect with us at LinkedIn , Twitter or Instagram , or contact us at hello@verakari.com.

