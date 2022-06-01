Pure Storage Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Q1 revenue growing 50% year-over-year

Record Q1 operating profit

Raised FY23 revenue outlook to $2.66 billion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended May 8, 2022.

"Pure's continuing success is the direct result of our consistent focus on innovation and operational excellence," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "We are delivering industry leading products, building a data storage and management platform that is both powerful and easy to use, and providing exceptional customer experiences."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue $620.4 million , up 50% year-over-year

Subscription services revenue $219.2 million , up 35% year-over-year

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $899.8 million , up 29% year-over-year

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) $1.4 billion , up 26% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin 68.7%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.6%

GAAP operating loss $(4.6) million ; non-GAAP operating income $85.4 million

GAAP operating margin (0.7)%; non-GAAP operating margin 13.8%

Operating cash flow $220.1 million ; free cash flow $187.3 million

Total cash, cash equivalents, and investments $1.3 billion

Returned approximately $66 million in Q1 to stockholders through share repurchases

"We are very pleased with our exceptional performance this quarter, marking a strong start to the fiscal year," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "Pure's flash leadership makes us the best choice for customers who prioritize performance, reliability, and significantly reducing their energy consumption. Our solutions make a significant and immediate impact in reducing data center carbon emissions, delivering longer service lifetimes, and reducing e-waste."

First Quarter Company Highlights

Commitment to Sustainability: Pure Pure released its inaugural Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report, providing visibility into the company's current metrics and setting commitments for making meaningful progress toward a better future for the global community. Key report highlights:

Market-Leading Portfolio Innovation:



Pure Fusion and Portworx Data Services are now generally available, enabling customers to bring infrastructure and applications closer together with cloud-like automation and storage delivery for traditional and cloud-native applications. Additionally, Pure's FlashBlade was recognized as a leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Distributed Scale Out File Storage due to its ease of use, consistent performance at scale, metadata architecture, and customer experience.

Momentum Across Technology Partnerships: Pure announced new partnerships with



Pure announced new partnerships with Snowflake and Kyndryl , and an expanded partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Q1 to deliver expertise, mission-critical capabilities, and enablement programs to global enterprises.

Pure//Accelerate® techfest22 will take place Los Angeles and June 8 . There is still time to register for this one-of-a-kind event which will include Pure's biggest launch in five years, along with inspiring keynotes, customer stories, and sessions to drive innovation. will take place in-person inand virtually on. There is still time to register for this one-of-a-kind event which will include Pure's biggest launch in five years, along with inspiring keynotes, customer stories, and sessions to drive innovation.

Second Quarter and FY23 Guidance



Q2 FY23 FY23 Revenue Approx. $635 Million Approx. $2.66 Billion Non-GAAP Operating Income $75 Million $320 Million Non-GAAP Operating Margin Approx. 11.8% Approx. 12%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the first quarter fiscal 2023 results at 1:30 pm PT today, June 1, 2022. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com. Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours following completion of the call.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 071754.

Upcoming Events

Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Pure Participants: Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Pure Participants: Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Kevan Krysler, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Pure Participants: Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer (CPO), and Sanjot Khurana, VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our sustainable growth strategy, our continued momentum and growth potential, particularly within our enterprise customer segment, our sustainability goals and benefits, the timing and magnitude of large customer orders, the potential for supply chain disruptions, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business operations, liquidity and capital resources, employees, customers, inflation, financial results and the economy, demand for our products and subscription services, including Pure as-a-Service, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 6, 2022. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of June 1, 2022, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Business Metric

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements, including Evergreen, on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)





At the End of



First Quarter of

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2022









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 455,237

$ 466,199 Marketable securities

836,725

947,073 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,030 and $945

345,933

542,144 Inventory

41,301

38,942 Deferred commissions, current

67,448

81,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

127,967

116,232 Total current assets

1,874,611

2,192,179 Property and equipment, net

207,289

195,282 Operating lease right-of-use-assets

112,926

111,763 Deferred commissions, non-current

163,550

164,718 Intangible assets, net

58,595

62,646 Goodwill

358,736

358,736 Restricted cash

10,544

10,544 Other assets, non-current

42,101

39,447 Total assets

$ 2,828,352

$ 3,135,315









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 58,668

$ 70,704 Accrued compensation and benefits

111,131

205,431 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

84,292

78,511 Operating lease liabilities, current

37,370

35,098 Deferred revenue, current

577,348

562,576 Total current liabilities

868,809

952,320 Long-term debt

572,556

786,779 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

91,639

93,479 Deferred revenue, non-current

535,125

517,296 Other liabilities, non-current

33,129

31,105 Total liabilities

2,101,258

2,380,979 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,367,607

2,470,972 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,845)

(8,365) Accumulated deficit

(1,621,668)

(1,708,271) Total stockholders' equity

727,094

754,336 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,828,352

$ 3,135,315

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



First Quarter of Fiscal

2023

2022







Revenue:





Product $ 401,161

$ 249,888 Subscription services 219,244

162,819 Total revenue 620,405

412,707 Cost of revenue:





Product (1) 125,484

79,064 Subscription services(1) 68,495

51,777 Total cost of revenue 193,979

130,841 Gross profit 426,426

281,866 Operating expenses:





Research and development (1) 161,273

131,381 Sales and marketing (1) 218,153

183,496 General and administrative (1) 51,567

43,146 Total operating expenses 430,993

358,023 Loss from operations (4,567)

(76,157) Other income (expense), net (6,181)

(4,727) Loss before provision for income taxes (10,748)

(80,884) Income tax provision 787

3,322 Net loss $ (11,535)

$ (84,206)







Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.04)

$ (0.30) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 295,843

280,331







(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:













Cost of revenue -- product $ 1,863

$ 1,347 Cost of revenue -- subscription services 5,356

4,406 Research and development 36,517

30,421 Sales and marketing 18,345

16,808 General and administrative 12,490

8,352 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 74,571

$ 61,334

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)



First Quarter of Fiscal

2023

2022







Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (11,535)

$ (84,206) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 22,663

18,826 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 801

7,403 Stock-based compensation expense 74,571

61,334 Other 146

2,621 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 196,129

133,380 Inventory (1,699)

(3,508) Deferred commissions 15,309

2,049 Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,742)

(30,407) Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,749

7,581 Accounts payable (7,419)

(24,354) Accrued compensation and other liabilities (88,963)

(84,837) Operating lease liabilities (8,480)

(6,897) Deferred revenue 32,602

22,463 Net cash provided by operating activities 220,132

21,448 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment(1) (32,810)

(27,829) Purchases of marketable securities (17,251)

(171,563) Sales of marketable securities —

85,537 Maturities of marketable securities 116,175

65,740 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 66,114

(48,115) Cash flows from financing activities





Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 11,405

8,016 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 19,396

17,726 Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (251,395)

(344) Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards (10,194)

(5,050) Repurchases of common stock (66,420)

(30,020) Net cash used in financing activities (297,208)

(9,672) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,962)

(36,339) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 476,743

347,691 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 465,781

$ 311,352



(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $2.9 million and $1.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

First Quarter of Fiscal 2022



GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)





























































$ 1,863

(c)

















$ 1,347

(c)



















188

(d)

















78

(d)



















3,199

(e)

















3,067

(e)







Gross profit --product

$ 275,677

68.7 %

$ 5,250





$ 280,927

70.0 %

$ 170,824

68.4 %

$ 4,492





$ 175,316

70.2 %





























































$ 5,356

(c)

















$ 4,406

(c)



















582

(d)

















243

(d)



















135

(f)

















—























24

(g)

















24

(g)







Gross profit -- subscription services

$ 150,749

68.8 %

$ 6,097





$ 156,846

71.5 %

$ 111,042

68.2 %

$ 4,673





$ 115,715

71.1 %





























































$ 7,219

(c)

















$ 5,753

(c)



















770

(d)

















321

(d)



















3,199

(e)

















3,067

(e)



















135

(f)

















—























24

(g)

















24

(g)







Total gross profit

$ 426,426

68.7 %

$ 11,347





$ 437,773

70.6 %

$ 281,866

68.3 %

$ 9,165





$ 291,031

70.5 %



(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (f) To eliminate costs associated with the exit of certain operations. (g) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment



Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)























































$ 74,571

(c)

















$ 61,334

(c)















1,800

(d)

















5,675

(d)















6,996

(e)

















3,791

(e)















2,868

(f)

















—



















3,730

(g)

















3,600

(g)















—





















2,043

(h)





Operating Income (loss) $ (4,567)

-0.7 %

$ 89,965





$ 85,398

13.8 %

$ (76,157)

-18.5 %

$ 76,443



$ 286

0.1 %























































$ 74,571

(c)

















$ 61,334

(c)















1,800

(d)

















5,675

(d)















6,996

(e)

















3,791

(e)















2,868

(f)

















—



















3,730

(g)

















3,600

(g)















—





















2,043

(h)















801

(i)

















7,403

(i)





Net income (loss) $ (11,535)





$ 90,766





$ 79,231





$ (84,206)





$ 83,846



$ (360)

















































Net income (loss) per share -- diluted $ (0.04)













$ 0.25





$ (0.30)











$ (0.00)



Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- diluted 295,843





20,037

(j)

315,880





280,331











280,331







(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired companies. (e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (f) To eliminate costs primarily associated with the exit of certain operations. (g) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (h) To eliminate acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses. (i) To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt. (j) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



First Quarter of Fiscal

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 220,132

$ 21,448 Less: purchases of property and equipment(1) (32,810)

(27,829) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 187,322

$ (6,381)



(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $2.9 million and $1.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.

