Onewheel Adds East Coast and European Cities to 2022 Demo Tour

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onewheel announced today the next several stops on a large-scale demo tour, including its first international event. The tour includes events in Los Angeles, Austin, New York, Miami, Seattle, Paris, and San Francisco. At each event, the new Onewheel GT and Pint X boards will be available for a test ride free of charge for anyone ages 14 and older. Onewheel is one of the most rapidly growing boardsports and e-mobility options and has seen an explosion in popularity in recent years.

"We've seen crazy growth in Onewheel all over the US and Europe, and we're excited to connect with those communities and get more people riding this summer," said Chief Evangelist, Jack Mudd. "There's so much interest and curiosity around the brand and the product. Most people have seen Onewheels zooming around their towns but never had a chance to try the board. We're really looking forward to activating in some of the most iconic cities around the world to share this epic experience."

Onewheel Demo events will feature some of the best Onewheel riders in the world leading clinics, games, giveaways, and free instructional lessons. The events are free and open to the public. Onewheel instructors will be on hand to teach people of all skill and experience levels to ride safely.

"We're seeing surging popularity of e-mobility in cities and in outdoor recreational sports," Says Mudd. "Onewheel fits squarely between both trends. People are realizing this is the best way to get around your city and also an amazing ride for exploring local trails on the weekends. It doesn't matter where you live, Onewheels mean more time outside, out of your car, off your screen, and ultimately make life better."

Event Locations:

SANTA MONICA, CA — April 9-10

AUSTIN, TX — May 28-29

NEW YORK, NY — June 18

MIAMI, FL — July 16-17

SEATTLE, WA — September 17-18

PARIS, FRANCE — October 8-9

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — December 8-11

For more information on the Onewheel Demo event at the Austin Fair Market and to RSVP, visit the event page here .

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint, Pint X, and GT, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics, and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz, where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 89 issued patents in the US and worldwide.

