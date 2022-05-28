NATERA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Natera, Inc. - NTRA

NEW ORLEANS, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 27, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Natera, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NTRA), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 26, 2020 and April 19, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Natera and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ntra/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 27, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Natera and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2022, a jury found that the Company intentionally and willfully misled the public through its false advertisements to market Prospera, a screening test for kidney transplant failure, in violation of the federal Lanham Act, the Delaware Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and Delaware common law, including that the Company's marketing falsely claimed that Prospera was more accurate than the competing kidney transplant testing offered by CareDx, Inc. Ultimately, the jury awarded CareDx $44.9 million in monetary damages. On this news, shares of Natera fell $8.81, or 22.5% to close at $30.32 per share on March 15, 2022.

Then, on April 19, 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a safety communication "to educate patients and health care providers and to help reduce the inappropriate use of [NIPTs]," a non-invasive prenatal test like the Company's product, Panorama, and cautioned that statements about NIPTs' reliability and accuracy "may not be supported with sound scientific evidence." On this news, shares of Natera fell as much as $1.53 per share, or approximately 3.9%, to close at $38.10 per share on April 20, 2022.

The case is John Harvey Schneider v. Natera, Inc., et al., No. 1:22-cv-00398.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

