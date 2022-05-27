SSR MINING ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

DENVER, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces that each of the eight nominees listed in the proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Friday, May 27, 2022. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Name Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld A.E. Michael Anglin 145,722,299 95.68 6,580,547 4.32 Rod Antal 152,060,790 99.84 250,790 0.16 Thomas R. Bates, Jr. 150,810,200 99.01 1,501,380 0.99 Brian R. Booth 151,666,992 99.58 644,588 0.42 Simon A. Fish 132,891,748 87.25 19,411,098 12.75 Leigh Ann Fisher 151,937,352 99.75 374,229 0.25 Alan P. Krusi 146,484,811 96.18 5,818,035 3.82 Kay Priestly 148,166,552 97.28 4,136,295 2.72

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) a non-binding advisory resolution to set one year as the frequency of the Company's future advisory votes on executive compensation; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation; (iii) a resolution approving the Company's 2022 Employee Share Purchase Plan; and (iv) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:



1 Year % 1 Year 2 Year % 2 Years 3 Year % 3 Years Advisory Vote on Frequency

of Future Advisory Votes on

Executive Compensation 146,346,359 96.16 72,633 0.05 5,281,324 3.47



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Advisory Vote on Executive

Compensation 141,900,724 93.16 10,131,592 6.65 Approval of Employee Share

Purchase Plan 151,723,990 99.61 361,223 0.24











Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditor 147,373,576 90.08 16,223,655 9.92

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com .

