Zymo Research Launches Operations in South America, Increasing its Footprint in the Global Marketplace

IRVINE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research Corp., a leading provider of state-of-the-art molecular biology tools, announced today the opening of its Flagship Headquarters in South America. Expanding its global operations enables the company to more efficiently reach the scientific community worldwide. The new office is located in Botucatu, about 200 km from São Paulo, in the southeastern region of Brazil. Zymo Research South America will officially open on July 4, 2022, with an open house for partners, local politicians, universities, and local scientists. This marks the latest addition to Zymo Research's existing operations network located in the United States, Europe, and China.

Shown above is Thiago Pinto Nogueira, Managing Director of Zymo Research South America, who is responsible for Zymo Research’s new office in Botucatu, Brazil, which will open on July 4, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Zymo Research's new office will provide personalized services in Portuguese, Spanish, and English to meet the needs of the region and other global operations. The multidisciplinary team of specialists will carry out training, workshops, lectures, and product validations to help customers select the right products for their molecular biology laboratories. The campus includes a modern molecular biology laboratory with Next-Gen Sequencing (NGS) platforms, a commercial office building, and a manufacturing facility.

Dr. Marc Van Eden, Vice President of Business Development of Zymo Research, said, "Our customers are seeing the value and agility that Zymo Research can provide. By expanding into the Latin and South American marketplaces, and our strategic alignment with other local companies, we are building synergies to meet the needs of our South American customers. Our mission is to bring education, technology, and the necessary infrastructure to Brazil to help them provide scientific products, not only to Brazilian customers, but also as exports into the global marketplace. We recognize that business practices are unique to South America so our philosophy is to have our subsidiaries operate autonomously and tailor their business strategies and operations according to the local marketplace to meet the special needs of the region."

Thiago Pinto Nogueira, Managing Director of Zymo Research South America, added, "We are very excited to be expanding our footprint in South America, as well as our ability to deliver customer-centric technology and product offerings. Our office will be able to provide world-class service and support more efficiently and accommodate the local marketplace's specific needs. This includes services for sample collection and processing for local microbial and agricultural-specific initiatives with our NGS lab. We will also have the capability to consolidate and pre-process samples collected in the region for safe, stable, and room temperature shipping anywhere in the world."

To learn more about Zymo Research's DNA/RNA extraction and assay technologies visit their corporate website.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. The company's vision "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is reflected in all of its products, from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, diagnostic devices, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies that are high quality and simple to use. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Zymo Research Corp. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zymo Research Corp.