ReloQuest Inc. Wins Best Use of Technology at The Serviced Apartment Awards, London 2022

WESTON, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest continues to achieve global acclaim as the leader in cloud-based innovative software delivering a business solution and the largest global marketplace, serving corporations, their employees, travel management, and relocation companies, including corporate housing and serviced apartment suppliers.

ReloQuest wins Best Use of Technology at the Global 2022 Serviced Apartment Awards, London. (PRNewswire)

The Awards recognize excellence in the International Serviced Apartment, Extended Stay, and Short Term Rental industries. The ReloQuest team is honored to win the Best Use of Technology, validating ReloQuest's revolutionary development in software solutions.

By pioneering technology firsts, ReloQuest has developed the Ultimate Traveler ExperienceSM, integrating Corporate Travel Policies and Patent-Pending RFP Cost Compliance features, including end-to-end communication features such as Direct ConnectSM and Service TrackerSM.

ReloQuest has re-imagined the future for business travel by launching a new product offering called RQ ProSM. The exclusive technology of RQ ProSM further unifies human needs via a feature-rich compilation of leading-edge tools and architecture that businesses require to succeed worldwide. With RQ ProSM, all users engage in real-time communication using Service TrackerSM and Direct ConnectSM. These features track service issues and manage response times and resolutions with the traveler in real-time, keeping everyone up to date along the way. RQ ProSM helps manage all aspects of the travel program from booking accommodations, state-of-the-art Traveler experiences, centralizing payments, supply chain management, and end-to-end service.

The ReloQuest flexible solution offers Travel Managers the ability to immediately start or customize their own program using a robust, intuitive set of configurations that adapts to any requirements. ReloQuest allows users to incorporate their own travel policies or use patent-pending technology to create travel policies, in real-time, in any market worldwide.

More than ever before, data security is critical to safety and success. ReloQuest not only understands this but is the most trusted software and business solution in the industry with a reputation known for continuously raising the bar. In addition to data security, ReloQuest ensures efficiency, cost containment and substantial cost savings. ReloQuest takes pride in using their unparalleled industry experience to assist companies with improving their overall travel program by using KPIs, providing increasingly powerful analytics and unrivaled automation.

Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder, stated, "We are delighted to receive this recognition from the S.A. News, Recognised as Best Service provider in 2020 and 2021 for exceptional live 24-7/365 Client and Traveler support, and now winning Best Use of Technology in 2022 amongst industry leaders is an extraordinary validation. The ReloQuest team faces any challenge head-on because we realize it is our course to innovation."

ReloQuest transformative technology continues to provide innovative integrations and configurable workflows, rolling out patent-pending technology at a fast pace, allowing corporations to scale their travel program without extra work. ReloQuest provides a global solution from the business traveler's hand to the cloud.

ReloQuest provides over 1 million options, from professionally managed Suppliers in over 190 countries. Clients report up to 35% savings for temporary housing costs and up to 80% gains in efficiency. With ReloQuest, companies can view incoming options in a standard format that makes the comparison of multiple variables, including rate and distance, simple.

Corporations and Suppliers have continuously rated ReloQuest as the #1 platform for its ease of use, transparency, efficiency, mindful innovation, and customer service, among many other reasons. ReloQuest is the only independent, genuinely transparent technology of its kind that brings a streamlined process to both clients and suppliers. Based in Weston, Florida, ReloQuest is online at http://www.ReloQuest.com. To request a demo, please email us at, demo@reloquest.com

Contact: Jgiordano@reloquest.com

Jeana Giordano, Director of Global Communications

www.ReloQuest.com/ 855-735-6778

www.ReloQuest.com (PRNewsfoto/ReloQuest) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ReloQuest Inc.