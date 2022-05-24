Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

Momentum continued into first quarter with comparable sales growth of 5.1 percent year over year and 33.5 percent on a two-year basis, on top of record comparable sales a year ago

Delivered fourteenth consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth

Revenue growth of 4.3 percent, net income growth of 227 percent and strong Adjusted EBITDA 1 growth of 5.4 percent

Earnings per share of $0.09 , up $0.06 or 226 percent from prior year; Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1 of $0.17 consistent with prior year

Maintained full year guidance, with revenue of $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion ; Adjusted EBITDA1 between $630 million and $645 million , and Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 between $0.97 and $1.00

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results, which reflected increases in both comparable sales and profitability, on top of record comparable sales a year ago.

In the first quarter of 2022, Petco delivered net revenue of $1.48 billion, up 4.3 percent versus prior year. Net income improved by $17.1 million from prior year to $24.7 million or $0.09 per share. Adjusted Net Income1 increased $1.7 million to $46.1 million or $0.17 per share, consistent with prior year.

"Petco's strong Q1 results were driven by our incredible team's 'no excuses' execution approach, a pet category that continues to surge, and the power of our one-of-a-kind end to end offering that now includes over 200 fully owned veterinary hospitals," said Ron Coughlin, CEO of Petco. "This is our 14th consecutive growth quarter and we are confident that continued category momentum – combined with our differentiated services, merchandise and advantaged Retail 3.0 omnichannel capabilities – positions us to continue delivering growth."

Fiscal Q1 2022 Operating Results:

Comparisons are first quarter of 2022 ended April 30, 2022 versus first quarter of 2021 ended May 1, 2021 unless otherwise noted

First quarter results demonstrated continued operational excellence, while simultaneously delivering on the promise of purpose driven performance.

Net revenue increased 4.3 percent to $1.48 billion driven by comparable sales growth of 5.1 percent

Net income increased $17.1 million to $24.7 million or $0.09 per share

Adjusted Net Income 1 increased $1.7 million to $46.1 million or $0.17 per share

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased $6.8 million to $132.6 million



(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance:

Petco has maintained its full year 2022 financial guidance as previously stated, and as set out in the schedules below.

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)



















13 Weeks Ended





April 30,

2022

May 1,

2021

Percent

Change

Net sales

$ 1,475,991

$ 1,414,994

4%

Cost of sales

868,317

818,009

6%

Gross profit

607,674

596,985

2%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

557,735

549,236

2%

Operating income

49,939

47,749

5%

Interest income

(20)

(21)

(5%)

Interest expense

19,634

20,529

(4%)

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

—

20,838

(100%)

Other non-operating income

(314)

—

N/M

Income before income taxes and income from

equity method investees

30,639

6,403

379%

Income tax expense

10,000

2,679

273%

Income from equity method investees

(3,163)

(2,425)

30%

Net income

23,802

6,149

287%

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(891)

(1,411)

(37%)

Net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common

stockholders

$ 24,693

$ 7,560

227%

















Net income per Class A and B-1 common share:













Basic

$ 0.09

$ 0.03

226%

Diluted

$ 0.09

$ 0.03

226%

















Weighted average shares used in computing net income per Class A

and B-1 common share:













Basic

265,050

264,215

0%

Diluted

265,701

265,028

0%



PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)









April 30,

2022

January 29,

2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 190,893

$ 211,602 Receivables, less allowance for credit losses1

42,221

55,618 Merchandise inventories, net

682,040

675,111 Prepaid expenses

52,129

42,355 Other current assets

81,602

86,091 Total current assets

1,048,885

1,070,777 Fixed assets

1,792,202

1,745,691 Less accumulated depreciation

(1,056,858)

(1,018,769) Fixed assets, net

735,344

726,922 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,356,879

1,338,465 Goodwill

2,183,991

2,183,991 Trade name

1,025,000

1,025,000 Other long-term assets

155,688

152,786 Total assets

$ 6,505,787

$ 6,497,941 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and book overdrafts

$ 392,662

$ 403,976 Accrued salaries and employee benefits

125,616

150,630 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

213,396

210,872 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

258,349

265,897 Current portion of long-term debt and other lease liabilities

21,789

21,764 Total current liabilities

1,011,812

1,053,139 Senior secured credit facilities, net, excluding current portion

1,637,365

1,640,390 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

1,114,268

1,096,133 Deferred taxes, net

322,626

318,355 Other long-term liabilities

132,009

134,105 Total liabilities

4,218,080

4,242,122 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock2

227

227 Class B-1 common stock3

38

38 Class B-2 common stock4

—

— Preferred stock5

—

— Additional paid-in-capital

2,143,505

2,133,821 Retained earnings

166,859

142,166 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,836)

(2,238) Total stockholders' equity

2,306,793

2,274,014 Noncontrolling interest

(19,086)

(18,195) Total equity

2,287,707

2,255,819 Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,505,787

$ 6,497,941





(1) Allowances for credit losses are $1,114 and $931, respectively (2) Class A common stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 1.0 billion shares; Issued and outstanding - 227.5 million and 227.2 million shares, respectively (3) Class B-1 common stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 75.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding - 37.8 million shares (4) Class B-2 common stock, $0.000001 par value: Authorized - 75.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding - 37.8 million shares, (5) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 25.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding – none

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)













13 Weeks Ended



April 30,

2022

May 1,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 23,802

$ 6,149 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

46,967

41,607 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

1,224

2,165 Provision for deferred taxes

4,832

1,708 Equity-based compensation

12,222

11,604 Impairments, write-offs and losses on sale of fixed and other assets

162

947 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

—

20,838 Income from equity method investees

(3,163)

(2,425) Non-cash operating lease costs

105,249

105,188 Other non-operating income

(314)

— Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

13,397

3,748 Merchandise inventories

(6,930)

(36,008) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(9,896)

(9,140) Accounts payable and book overdrafts

(11,314)

20,119 Accrued salaries and employee benefits

(16,478)

(2,483) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

11,290

66,120 Operating lease liabilities

(112,272)

(116,994) Other long-term liabilities

(1,259)

1,859 Net cash provided by operating activities

57,519

115,002 Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash paid for fixed assets

(65,910)

(47,351) Net cash used in investing activities

(65,910)

(47,351) Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under long-term debt agreements

—

1,700,000 Repayments of long-term debt

(4,250)

(1,678,111) Debt refinancing costs

—

(24,665) Payments for finance lease liabilities

(1,022)

(593) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and stock option exercises

1,453

— Tax withholdings on stock-based awards

(11,441)

— Payment of offering costs

—

(3,844) Net cash used in financing activities

(15,260)

(7,213)









Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(23,651)

60,438 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

221,890

119,540 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 198,239

$ 179,978

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA and Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, including Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Petco's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022 for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and trailing twelve months ended April 30, 2022 compared to the thirteen and trailing twelve months ended May 1, 2021, respectively, as well as the twelve-month period ended January 29, 2022.

(dollars in thousands)

13 Weeks Ended Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Class A and B-1

Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

April 30,

2022

May 1,

2021 Net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders

$ 24,693

$ 7,560 Add (deduct):







Interest expense, net

19,614

20,508 Income tax expense

10,000

2,679 Depreciation and amortization

46,967

41,607 Income from equity method investees

(3,163)

(2,425) Loss on debt extinguishment and modification

—

20,838 Asset impairments and write offs

162

947 Equity-based compensation

12,222

11,604 Other non-operating income

(314)

— Mexico joint venture EBITDA (1)

6,778

6,006 Store pre-opening expenses

3,359

4,029 Store closing expenses

1,860

1,103 Non-cash occupancy-related costs (2)

2,194

1,139 Acquisition-related integration costs (3)

2,236

— Other costs (4)

5,943

10,151 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 132,551

$ 125,746 Net sales

$ 1,475,991

$ 1,414,994 Net margin (5)

1.7%

0.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.0%

8.9%

(dollars in thousands)

Trailing Twelve Months Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Class A and B-1

Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

April 30,

2022

January 29,

2022

May 1,

2021 Net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders

$ 181,550

$ 164,417

$ 12,245 Add (deduct):











Interest expense, net

76,442

77,335

178,314 Income tax expense

60,795

53,473

9,897 Depreciation and amortization

177,791

172,431

172,876 Income from equity method investees

(11,622)

(10,883)

(8,575) Loss on debt extinguishment and modification

—

20,838

38,387 Asset impairments and write offs

10,133

10,918

13,144 Equity-based compensation

49,883

49,265

22,214 Other non-operating income

(34,812)

(34,497)

— Mexico joint venture EBITDA (1)

27,609

26,837

21,061 Store pre-opening expenses

14,095

14,765

11,349 Store closing expenses

5,785

5,028

7,858 Non-cash occupancy-related costs (2)

9,169

8,114

13,179 Acquisition-related integration costs (3)

2,236

—

— Other costs (4)

29,229

33,437

31,309 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 598,283

$ 591,478

$ 523,258 Net sales

$ 5,868,146

$ 5,807,149

$ 5,221,675 Net margin (5)

3.1%

2.8%

0.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin

10.2%

10.2%

10.0%

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Petco common stockholders (Adjusted EPS) are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Petco common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Petco common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS afford investors a view of what management considers to be Petco's core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022 compared to the thirteen weeks ended May 1, 2021.

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

13 Weeks Ended Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2021



Amount

Per share

Amount

Per share Net income attributable to common stockholders / diluted EPS

$ 24,693

$ 0.09

$ 7,560

$ 0.03 Add (deduct):















Income tax expense

10,000

0.04

2,679

0.01 Loss on debt extinguishment and modification

—

—

20,838

0.08 Asset impairments and write offs

162

0.00

947

0.00 Equity-based compensation

12,222

0.04

11,604

0.04 Other non-operating income

(314)

(0.00)

—

— Store pre-opening expenses

3,359

0.01

4,029

0.02 Store closing expenses

1,860

0.01

1,103

0.00 Non-cash occupancy-related costs (2)

2,194

0.01

1,139

0.01 Acquisition-related integration costs (3)

2,236

0.01

—

— Other costs (4)

5,943

0.02

10,151

0.04 Adjusted pre-tax income / diluted earnings per share

$ 62,355

$ 0.23

$ 60,050

$ 0.23 Income tax expense at 26% normalized tax rate

16,212

0.06

15,613

0.06 Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted EPS

$ 46,143

$ 0.17

$ 44,437

$ 0.17

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Metric Current Guidance Net Revenue $6.15 - $6.25 billion Adjusted EBITDA3 $630 - $645 million Adjusted EPS3 $0.97 - $1.00 Capital Expenditures $275 - $325 million

Assumptions in the previously stated guidance include that economic conditions, currency rates and the tax and regulatory landscape remain generally consistent. Adjusted EPS guidance assumes approximately $76 million of interest expense, a 26 percent tax rate and a 267 million weighted average diluted share count. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Footnotes

(1) Mexico Joint Venture EBITDA represents 50 percent of the entity's operating results for all periods, as adjusted to reflect the results on a basis comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. In the financial statements, this joint venture is accounted for as an equity method investment and reported net of depreciation and income taxes. Because such a presentation would not reflect the adjustments made in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, we include the 50 percent interest in the company's Mexico joint venture on an Adjusted EBITDA basis to ensure consistency. The table below presents a reconciliation of Mexico joint venture net income to Mexico joint venture EBITDA.





13 Weeks Ended (in thousands)

April 30,

2022

May 1,

2021 Net income

$ 5,133

$ 4,849 Depreciation

4,294

3,400 Income tax expense

2,997

2,780 Foreign currency gain

(64)

(145) Interest expense, net

1,196

1,128 EBITDA

$ 13,556

$ 12,012 50% of EBITDA

$ 6,778

$ 6,006

(2) Non-cash occupancy-related costs include the difference between cash and straight-line rent for all periods. (3) Acquisition/integration costs include direct costs resulting from acquiring and integrating businesses. These include third-party professional and legal fees and other integration-related costs that would not have otherwise been incurred as part of the company's operations. (4) Other costs include: severance; legal reserves and related fees; one-time consulting and other costs associated with our strategic transformation initiatives; discontinuation and liquidation costs; and costs related to our initial public offering and refinancing. (5) We define net margin as net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders divided by net sales and Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

