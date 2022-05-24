The experience is the first one in the United States and is slated to open this fall

GATLINBURG, Tenn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anakeesta announced a brand-new, nighttime immersive experience with Canadian-based multimedia entertainment studio, Moment Factory. The Lumina Night Walk will be the first of its kind in the United States. The stellar journey of discovery will offer the City of Gatlinburg a new nighttime offering unlike anything else in the country. Anakeesta guests will embark on a journey to discover the illuminating wonder of the stars and connect to an imaginative world through the magic of projections, lighting, and music.

Anakeesta announces Lumina Enchanted Night Walk experience the first one in the U.S and is slated to open this fall.

"As one of Tennessee's premier destinations, we strive to bring innovative adventures to our guests and we are thrilled to introduce an incomparable nighttime experience to the country," said Bob Bentz, Founder and Managing Partner of Anakeesta. "Families and guests of all ages will be captivated by the spectacular state-of-the-art special effects, enchanting storytelling, and more surprises."

Anakeesta will transform an undeveloped section of the 80+ acre park into an outdoor, multi-media world that awakens the imagination as described by the creative production studio . Moment Factory's award-winning experiences are internationally known and have been commissioned by organizations such as the Singapore Zoo with Rainforest Lumina and the town of Whistler, Canada with Vallea Lumina.

"We are excited to collaborate with Anakeesta, this momentous partnership marks the first Lumina Enchanted Night Walk in the United States and the 15th of an international series," said Jonathan St-Onge, General Manager of Moment Factory. "Our unique moments of wonder inspire visitors to experience the outdoors like never before. This transformation will enhance the natural beauty of the Smoky Mountains and reflect the dazzling night sky. We hope this fantastical outdoor adventure sparks a new interest in Tennessee for visitors."

"Anakeesta's continued investment with the Lumina Night Walk will give Gatlinburg visitors an exciting and innovative entertainment option in the evening," said Mayor Mike Werner of Gatlinburg. "This experience will continue to add to the many reasons that visitors will have to choose Gatlinburg as their vacation destination."

ABOUT ANAKEESTA

Anakeesta is Gatlinburg, Tennessee's award-winning theme park surrounded by the majestic Smoky Mountains. Anakeesta is a place for adventure and relaxation, exploration and wonder. A place where people of all ages can discover nature and family entertainment. The exploration begins with a scenic chondola ride or Ridge Rambler adventure vehicle to the summit to enjoy all day, unlimited access. Guests can stroll along the nation's longest Treetop Skywalk and climb Anavista Tower for 360⁰ views from downtown Gatlinburg's highest point. Walk meandering pathways in Vista Gardens, a multi-sensory botanical garden featuring whimsical art installations, music, and scenic overlooks. TreeVenture and BearVenture challenge courses will delight all ages. Innovative culinary creations and mixology await throughout the park. Thrill seekers can add to the adventure with the Dueling Zipline Adventure course, soar on the Rail Runner Mountain coaster and find treasure at Anakeesta Gem Mining. Anakeesta is located at 576 Parkway in Downtown Gatlinburg. To learn more, visit www.Anakeesta.com.

ABOUT MOMENT FACTORY

Moment Factory is a multimedia studio with a full range of production expertise under one roof. Their team combines specializations in video, lighting, architecture, sound and special effects to create remarkable experiences. Headquartered in Montreal, the studio also has other addresses in Tokyo, Paris, New York City and Singapore. Since its inception in 2001, Moment Factory has created more than 450 unique projects worldwide, including the Lumina Night Walk series. Productions span the globe and include such clients as Changi Airport, Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal, Disney, Arcade Fire, Microsoft, Sony, Boston Museum of Science, Madonna, Cipriani, Universal Studios, the Toronto Zoo and the Reims Cathedral.

