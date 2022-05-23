TrueCar Honors Gold Star Family by Awarding Daughter with Brand New Vehicle Through DrivenToDrive Initiative

In partnership with wear blue: run to remember and AutoNation, TrueCar awards college graduate with new vehicle

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, is awarding Elisabeth Nylander, a Gold Star Family member, with a new vehicle through its DrivenToDrive initiative . The initiative is made possible in partnership with wear blue: run to remember and AutoNation , America's largest and most admired automotive retailer.

Elisabeth Nylander with her new vehicle, courtesy of the DrivenToDrive initiative (PRNewswire)

Elisabeth Nylander, 20, is the daughter of fallen service member, Air Force Captain Nathan Nylander, who lost his life in battle during the War in Afghanistan. To honor the sacrifices he made, Elisabeth was presented with a new Chevrolet Equinox at a wear blue event in Washington, D.C. earlier this month in an effort to support the Nylander family and Elisabeth's continued dedication to serve other Gold Star families as part of her volunteer work. TrueCar partnered with ACERTUS, an omnichannel automotive logistics platform with the shared commitment of supporting American military veterans, to deliver the vehicle from Washington D.C. to Florida to assist with Elisabeth's recent move.

"I am so incredibly grateful to have been given the opportunity to share my father's legacy and values through this process," said Elisabeth Nylander. "I am so thankful for the support that TrueCar has provided me as I begin graduate school and my new life in Washington D.C. I cannot thank TrueCar enough for providing me with a brand new car."

Much like her father, Elisabeth is a driven and high-achieving individual, graduating high school at the age of 17 and recently graduating college this May. She is committed to her community and supporting military service members through an internship at TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) while also actively volunteering with wear blue. Elisabeth will begin a master's program this fall in forensic and legal psychology at Marymount University in Arlington, VA. She plans to focus her studies on investigations to achieve her career goal of working with the federal government to help bring closure to people who have lost loved ones like she has.

"As we've gotten to know Elisabeth, it's clear how passionate she is about giving back and improving the lives of others—values that we also cherish at TrueCar," said David Green, SVP of Dealer Solutions and Military Initiatives at TrueCar. "We're thrilled to have an opportunity to give back to Elisabeth through the DrivenToDrive initiative, so she can begin the next chapter of her life with renewed independence and a focus on supporting her communities."

TrueCar's DrivenToDrive initiative was started in 2016, inspired by Army Ranger and DrivenToDrive ambassador, Cory Remsburg, who was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. The program is designed to honor the sacrifices made by the members who serve, and their families by supporting their mobility needs. This marks the seventh consecutive vehicle awarded through the DrivenToDrive program.

"I am in awe of the courage and passion of our surviving families. Elisabeth Nylander is an incredible example of how to live inspired by life, rather than broken by sacrifice. TrueCar has turned the words 'Thank you for your service and sacrifice' into tangible meaningful action, and I am honored to collaborate this Memorial Day. Together, we will ensure that generations of American heroes are honored and remembered," said Lisa Hallett, Executive Director at wear blue.

"AutoNation is proud to partner with TrueCar once again, to support veterans and their families through the DrivenToDrive initiative, and we are honored to recognize Gold Star Family member, Elisabeth Nylander, in honor of her father's dedication to our country," stated Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at AutoNation. "We hope this new vehicle will support her continued drive and perseverance in memory of her father."

For more information about DrivenToDrive, its mission, past recipients, and ways to get involved, visit https://www.truecar.com/driventodrive/ .

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. TrueCar Military is a TrueCar program that provides special auto-buying benefits to active duty service members, veterans and their families. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

About wear blue: run to remember

wear blue: run to remember is a national nonprofit honoring the service and sacrifice of the American military through active remembrance. With six robust programs and more than 50 active communities, wear blue provides the positive community support and active remembrance necessary to navigating the unique and enduring challenges of a life impacted by military service. The wear blue community actively invites civilian supporters to participate and provides them the opportunity to express their gratitude for our military members' service. To learn more and register for a fallen hero to honor this Memorial Day, please visit wearblueruntoremember.org .

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

Elisabeth in her new Chevrolet Equinox (PRNewswire)

David Green (TrueCar), Elisabeth, and Lisa Hallett (wear blue) (PRNewswire)

TrueCar, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrueCar.com