More Than $1.3 Million in Much-Needed Hand Sanitizers Making Its Way to Ukraine Health Facilities in Donation From Muse Health Division of CC Wellness

California-Based Personal Care Company Partners with United Help Ukraine to Get 200,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer and Hand Wash to Ukraine

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Desperately needed hand sanitizer for hand hygiene stations and other hospital and health facilities is making its way to Ukraine in a donation from Muse Health, a division of CC Wellness.

CC Wellness Partners with United Help Ukraine to Get 200,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer and Hand Wash to Ukraine (PRNewswire)

The donated 2.1 million ounces of product — strict USP grade (U.S. Pharmacopeia) hand sanitizer and hand wash — is being distributed in Ukraine by United Help Ukraine, a Maryland-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Underscoring the great need for hand sanitizer at health stations and organizations housing displaced people in Ukraine, WHO Representative and Head of the WHO Country Office in Ukraine Dr. Jarno Habicht recently stated: "We found out that this shortage has been obstructing healthcare workers from following correct hand hygiene procedures."

United Help Ukraine President Maryna Baydyuk added that "Ukrainian hospitals are under unprecedented pressure. The number of people they need to treat has increased dramatically," she said, "while the supply chains are overburdened. The Muse Health donation will allow our partner hospitals in Ukraine to replenish their stock and continue providing lifesaving services."

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic with the mission to help people feel safe and protected, Muse Health prior to this initiative had already donated more than 55,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to those in need.

"We recognize how critical it is for people to feel safe in tough circumstances," CC Wellness CMO Mimi Anderson said. "We know hand sanitizer on its own can't change the world, but supporting people when they need it most can make a lasting difference."

Muse Health hand sanitizer kills 99.9 percent of germs in 15 seconds, while nourishing and hydrating with vitamin E and glycerin. The FDA- and CDC-compliant, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas are available on Amazon.com and at musehealth.com.

Help the people of Ukraine by donating to United Help Ukraine: https://unitedhelpukraine.org/donate

About Muse Health

Muse Health, a division of CC Wellness — makers of U.S. Pharmacopeia grade, OTC, and class 2 medical devices — is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California. Driven by science and social responsibility, Muse Health produces a collection of hand sanitizers that combine bacteria fighting actives with moisturizing extracts in cruelty-free formulas and meet CDC/FDA guidelines for protection without drying out hands. By instilling confidence and a sense of control that comes with feeling safe, Muse Health aims to empower its customers to live life hands on.

About CC Wellness

CC Wellness is a Santa Clarita, California-based pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving lives by delivering personal care and intimate wellness products made in a socially responsible manner with science-based innovation and world-class manufacturing. CC Wellness specializes in the development of cosmetics, OTC, organic, and Class 2 medical devices. #LubeLife, one of the company's best-selling brands, has received more than 135,000 consumer ratings and reviews. CC Wellness owns other industry trailblazing brands in the health and wellness space, including Muse Health, Make WAVES, and JO.

About United Help Ukraine

United Help Ukraine, Inc. is a nonprofit charitable organization receiving and distributing donations, food, and medical supplies to Ukrainian IDPs (internally displaced people), people of Ukraine affected by Russia's invasion into Ukraine, families of wounded or killed for the freedom and independence of Ukraine. Our activities focus on fundraising events and raising awareness of the crisis in Ukraine by engaging individuals, organizations, private and government institutions, and media in the U.S.

