MediaTek Announces World's First Complete Wi-Fi 7 Platforms for Access Points and Clients

TAIPEI, May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the Filogic 880 and Filogic 380 Wi-Fi 7 platform solutions for high-bandwidth applications in the operator, retail, enterprise and consumer electronics markets. This pair of chips will be among the first Wi-Fi 7 solutions to hit the market, allowing device makers to deliver cutting-edge products with the latest connectivity technology.

Filogic 880 is a complete platform that combines a Wi-Fi 7 access point with a new advanced host processor solution to provide the industry's best router and gateway solution for operator, retail and enterprise markets. It offers a scalable architecture that can support up to penta-band 4x4 with a maximum speed of 36Gbps. Filogic 380 is designed to bring Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to all client devices, including smartphone, tablet, TVs, notebooks, set-top boxes and OTT streaming devices. The chip's dual concurrent 2x2 capability will be optimized "out-of-the-box" for these devices as MediaTek also supplies the corresponding platform solutions. This helps to streamline the design process, maximize performance and accelerate time-to-market.

"Our wireless connectivity solutions are designed to deliver the fastest performance using the most advanced technologies, and represent MediaTek's commitment to drive Wi-Fi 7 adoption in a large number of new markets," said Alan Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of the Intelligent Connectivity business at MediaTek. "With Filogic 880 and Filogic 380, our customers can deliver fast, reliable and always-on connected experiences to meet the industry's growing connectivity demands."

MediaTek's Filogic 880 combines a Wi-Fi 7 access point with a powerful application processor and network processing unit (NPU) to support maximum Wi-Fi, Ethernet and packet processing performance. The chip offers a wide range of interfaces and peripherals, making it easy to customize designs for various end products and applications.

The Filogic 880 platform includes a 6nm Wi-Fi 7 access point solution with:

Support for key Wi-Fi 7 technologies such as 4096-QAM, 320MHz, MRU and MLO

Flexibility to scale to penta-band 36Gbps speeds

Support up to 10Gbps in one channel

Support for OFDMA RU, MU-MIMO and MBSSID

In addition to its Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, the Filogic 880 platform also provides a powerful host processor, which includes a quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 application processor and an advanced NPU. Key features include:

An advanced hardware network full off-load engine on both Wi-Fi and Ethernet interface

A built-in networking crypto engine (EIP-197) for accelerating IPSec, SSL/TLS, DTLS (CAPWAP), SRTP and MACsec

Support for high-speed interfaces (5Gbps USB and 10Gbps PCI-Express), UART, SD, SPI, PWM, GPIO and OTP for rich platform customization opportunities

The Filogic 380 is a stand-alone, single-chip 6nm Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 combo solution designed to deliver best-in class connectivity. It is optimized for smartphones, TVs, notebooks, set-top boxes, OTT streaming devices and many other consumer electronics devices that are powered by MediaTek SoCs.

Key features of the Filogic 380 include:

Support for key Wi-Fi 7 technologies such as 4096-QAM, 320MHz, MRU and MLO

Support for MLO offering up to 6.5Gbps speeds

Support up to 5Gbps in one channel

Support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands

Support for dual 2x2 radios for dual-band simultaneous operation

Latest Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio

MediaTek has been involved in the development of the Wi-Fi 7 standard since its inception, and the company is one of the first adopters of Wi-Fi 7 technology. The rollout of Wi-Fi 7 will mark the first time that Wi-Fi can be a true wireline/Ethernet replacement for super high-bandwidth applications; Wi-Fi 7 technology will be the backbone of home, office and industrial networks and provide seamless connectivity for everything from multi-player AR/VR applications to cloud gaming and 4K calls to 8K streaming and beyond.

MediaTek will be demonstrating its Filogic Wi-Fi 7 platform solutions for both access point and client ecosystems at Computex 2022, which will be held from May 24 to May 27 in Taipei, Taiwan.

To learn more about MediaTek's Filogic portfolio, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/networking-and-connectivity/filogic-wifi6-wifi7 .

