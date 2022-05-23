Manny Halley's Faith Media Distribution Sets June 14th Premiere Date for WAYWARD, a Black Lead Horror Film Starring Darius McCrary, Barton Fitzpatrick, and Iyana Halley

Wayward, premiering on BET and in theaters June 14th and on all digital platforms June 24th, is one of several films by Faith Media Distribution and A Manny Halley Production scheduled for release this year in a multi-project deal with Viacom and other streaming networks.

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith Media Distribution, headed by entertainment mogul and music executive, Manny Halley, is blazing a path in the indie film world creating an avenue for independently made content to reach the masses all while giving opportunities to up and coming actors, directors, writers, and producers.

"Creating this avenue for these kinds of stories to be told is paramount to the perseveration of not just indie filmmaking but also filmmaking created for and by diverse voices," said Manny Halley, CEO and founder of A Manny Halley Production.

Wayward, produced in conjunction with A Manny Halley Production and In the Works Production, follows the story of Dawn (Iyana Halley), a free spirit who hits the road for a major music festival. During her journey, she picks up Micah (Barton Fitzpatrick) a handsome, intriguing stranger. Ready to have a good time, the pair soon find themselves stalked and terrorized by a crazed madman in a Bronco (Darius McCrary) with sinister plans for the two new friends. Executive produced by Garret Blutter and Manny Halley with James Gutierrez and Yolanda Halley servicing as producers, Wayward, written by Steven Shea and Kurt Yochum and directed by Yochum, premieres June 14th in theaters and on BET and on all digital platforms on June 24th.

Fulfilling its mission to make an impact on global audiences by creating the stage/platform for artists, filmmakers, and producers to tell amazing stories, Faith Media Distribution is driven by an entrepreneurial culture and commitment to providing an outlet that empowers and promotes creative expression.

Faith Media Distribution in conjunction with its production house Imani Media Group/A Manny Halley Production has several upcoming projects including Soulmates, Aftershock: The Nicole Bell Story, and Champagne. Through partnerships with Viacom, Netflix, Amazon, BET, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Redbox VOD, Dish, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, Verizon Fios, DirectTV, Rogers VOD- Canada, and Telus VOD- Canada, Faith Media Distribution is forging strong connections with some of entertainment's biggest networks; all for the advancement of talented indie producers, directors, and artists to materialize their dreams by calling the shots.

ABOUT FAITH MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Faith Media is a streamlined, highly focused, and audience-driven distribution company, with the flexibility and nimbleness to constantly be responsive to the urban consumer market. There is no existing enterprise with a development and production model that creates, distributes, and markets to the urban audience at the pace in which they can. Within a short period, Faith Media has built a reputation of consistently providing urban-themed film products that are commercial, critical, and audience successes.

