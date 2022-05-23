JPAR® METRO ATLANTA EXPANDS MARKET PRESENCE THROUGH ACQUISITION OF WILLIAMS & CO REALTY

ATLANTA , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® – Metro Atlanta is pleased to announce the expansion of its Georgia operations with the acquisition of Williams & Co International Realty LLC. Williams &Co has a long-standing legacy of serving homebuyers and sellers in a way that is consistent with the values of JPAR® - Real Estate; integrity, productivity and service.

Chris and Lisa Schlitz, JPAR® – Metro Atlanta (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to welcome Denise Williams and Williams & Co International Realty to our growing organization," said Chris Schlitz, CEO, JPAR® – Metro Atlanta. Denise and her team of 65 sales professionals complement our vision for expansion in Georgia," added Schlitz.

JPAR® – Metro Atlanta owners, Chris, Lisa, and Michael Schlitz and Jeremy Constantino acquired Williams & Co International Realty LLC of Atlanta, Georgia on May 20, 2022.

"I have operated as an independently-owned brokerage firm for the past four years and I was able to recruit and manage up to 65+ agents on my own, but I was becoming extremely overwhelmed managing it all," said Denise Williams, CEO, Williams & Co International Realty about why she chose JPAR Metro Atlanta "When I met Chris, he presented an option that sounded almost too good to be true. But after doing my due diligence I learned that JPAR was actually the perfect option to help me grow and scale my business. Ultimately, I joined JPAR® because I love the systems, culture and technology. You should join us too!" added Williams.

JPAR® – Real Estate, America's #1 fastest-growing, full service 100% commission brokerage continues its impressive growth by offering a best-in-class technology and marketing platform and its commitment to positioning the agent at the center of each transaction.

According to Lisa Schlitz, COO, JPAR® – Metro Atlanta, "JPAR® – Metro Atlanta is expanding its footprint not only in Atlanta, but throughout the state of Georgia by acquiring high-performing, high-quality brokerages like Williams & Co International Realty."

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 4,000 agents operating in 65 offices across 26 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

