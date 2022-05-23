Accelerate Diagnostics to Participate in 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 7, 2022

TUCSON, Ariz., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Jack Phillips, will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM Central Time.

A live audiocast of the session will be accessible through the company's investor relations website at ir.axdx.com . A replay of the audiocast will be available for at least 30 days following the conference.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antimicrobial resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate Arc™ system are designed to reduce the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for bacteremic patients. These diagnostic systems are designed to serve clinical laboratories with automated solutions to expedite time to identification and antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST) results directly from positive blood culture samples. Multiple external studies have proven that Accelerate solutions deliver results 1 to 2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient's infection, days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and "ACCELERATE ARC" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com .

